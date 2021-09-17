Earlier this year conservation organisations in the Balearic Islands launched the pioneering certification “Plastic Free Balearics” which certifies businesses that successfully reduce single-use plastics (SUPs).

We are thrilled to see that the first businesses have now received their certifications!

During the pilot phase of the project, businesses across the islands’ hospitality industry can become Plastic Free Guardians and earn from 1 up to 5 stars, free-of-charge.

Participating businesses receive an assessment of their consumption of single-use plastics and suggestions for improvements to help them reduce and eliminate their use of single use plastic items.

Plastic Free Balearics aims to avoid any so-called “greenwashing” by providing the businesses with a “Guide of Honest Alternatives” and based on their improvements they receive a certificate with the corresponding number of stars.

What do the stars ratings mean?

The key requirement to achieve all the five stars is to have eliminated or replaced those single use products that are banned under the Balearic Law, but the certifications goes beyond the law to achieve lasting change.

For example, there are requirements for the reduction of “red flagged” items, which are those that have proven to be highly likely to end up in seas and coastlines, such as single use plastic bottles, straws, cutlery, containers etc. Furthermore, the certification promotes the move from single use plastic items to reusable alternatives and processes, rather than replacement with other single use materials.

And finally, the certification does not recognise bioplastics as an alternative to conventional plastics as to date, these have not be proven to be an honest solution.

Businesses that have achieved ONE STAR have managed to eliminate or replace 20% of flagged products.

Businesses that have achieved TWO STARS have managed to eliminate or replace 40% of flagged products.

Businesses that have achieved THREE STARS have managed to eliminate or replace 60% of flagged products with honest alternatives and at least 25% of these are reusable.

Businesses that have achieved FOUR STARS have managed to eliminate or replace 80% of flagged products with honest alternatives and at least 50% of these are reusable.

Businesses that manage to achieve FIVE STARS will have managed to eliminate or replace 100% of flagged products with honest alternatives and at least 80-100% of these must be reusable.

WE WOULD LIKE TO CONGRATULATE THE FIRST BUSINESSES THAT HAVE RECEIVED THEIR CERTIFICATIONS:

Experimental Beach

@eccbeach (Ibiza)

Café Matinal

@cafematinalformentera (Formentera)

Agroturismo Ses Arenes

@sesarenes (Mallorca)

El Faro Restaurant-Cala Torret

@elfarorestaurant_torret (Minorca)

A GoGo Pizza

@agogopizza (Mallorca)

Do you want to become a Plastic Free Guardian too?

“This ambitious certification is a fundamental tool for businesses that really want to minimise their environmental impact. At the same time, it offers key elements that help businesses obtain a competitive advantage, contributing as well to improve the competitiveness of the Balearic Islands as a tourist destination” says project manager Jaime Bagur.

Would you like to be part of the project and become a Plastic Free Guardian too? Visit www.plasticfreebalearics.org to learn more and sign up. Select the island that your business is on and the regional coordinator will contact you to explain the process and reply any questions you might have.

About the certification:

The certification, which is free during the pilot phase, is a joint initiative between IbizaPreservation and Mallorca’s Save The Med Foundation. It was developed thanks to the co-financing of the Monaco-based association, Beyond Plastic Med and includes the participation of Plastic Free Ibiza and Formentera and Plastic Free Minorca.