The megayacht 'Infinity' has anchored off Cala Fornells in Peguera next to her mothership, ‘Intrepid’.

The luxurious private yacht underwent maintenance at Astilleros de Mallorca at the beginning of the summer and has just returned from the French Riviera.

‘Infinity’ was built at the specialist Oceanco shipyard in the Netherlands in 2015 for the American telecommunications magnate J. M. Nelson and her highly sophisticated interior was created by the prestigious naval designer, Espen Oeino. She is now listed under the ownership of the Superyacht Market Intelligence System SYT iQ.

She is 88.5 metres long, weighs 2946 tonnes, has a top speed of 18.5 knots and a crew of 27.

‘Infinity’ has a Master suite, 2 VIP suites, 4 guest suites, a cinema and a swimming pool with a large solarium and is accompanied by ‘Intrepid’ on all her voyages.

The 69 metre long ‘Intrepid’ weighs 1128 tonnes and was built by Damen in the Netherlands in 2016.

She has 3 decks, a helicopter flight deck and a large garage for small boats and water toys.