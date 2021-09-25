The transformation of the Porto Pi Shopping Centre is now complete and to celebrate its new look a range of activities will take place between September 30 and October 3 under the banner, ‘The pleasure of brand new’.

The fun begins with a concert by the Mallorcan singer, Chenoa on Thursday, September 30, at 19:00, which will also be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube.

Porto Pi is also giving bluetooth speakers to those unable to attend because of capacity limitations, so that they can connect live to the performance and they can be picked up at the Customer Service Point from September 24.

There’s a whole host of surprises in store on Friday, October 1, including a new fashion and beauty corner called The Showroom; Mallorcan Chef, Toni De Pascual, who took part in the 9th edition of Masterchef, will be cooking up a storm and there will be plenty of stuff to keep the kids busy too.

The Porto Pi Shopping Centre opened in Mallorca in 1995 and this makeover makes it brighter and more accessible and brings it bang up to date, with extra rest spaces and new services for customers.

Porto Pi is committed to sustainability and its transformation makes it more open to the sea, expands the gastronomic sector and turns the terraces into an open space that shoppers can enjoy.

The schedule for the three day event is as follows:

Thursday, September 30:

19:30-20:30: Children's creativity workshop; low terrace beside H&M)

19:00-20:00: Chenoa acoustic concert via Facebook and Youtube in Plaza Pere Claver, next to the church. Capacity is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance.

Friday, October 1:

17:30-20:30: Children's creativity workshop; low terrace beside H&M

18:00-20:00: The Showroom opening; upper floor, next to Bershka

19:00-20:00: Cooking show with Toni De Pascual from MasterChef in Plaza Pere Claver, next to the church.

Saturday, October 2:

10:00-13:30 & 17:30-20:30: Children's creativity workshop, Low terrace beside H&M.