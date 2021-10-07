The new luxury cruise ship, ‘World Voyager’ visited Palma for the first time on Wednesday.

There’s an informal, family atmosphere onboard the ship which is like a floating boutique hotel and has 3 decks, with a variety of cabins and suites, including some with verandahs.

She can accommodate 200 guests, who have the opportunity to swim next to the boat when she anchors in exotic places, rent electric bikes or go hiking. Cruises cost around 2,500 euros per person.

‘World Voyager’ is owned by Mystic Cruises, is powered by hydro jets, weighs 9,315 tons and is 126 metres long.

She’s chartered by the German Operator Nicko who specialise in environmental trips and offer cruisers the possibility of visiting enclaves in places that are not accessible to larger ships, such as the Arctic and Antartica.

‘World Voyager’ stopped in Mahón before docking in Palma and is en-route to Ajaccio in Corsica.