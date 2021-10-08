The super popular, Emmy winning TV Series, ‘The Crown’ is coming to Mallorca next week to film some scenes for the 5th season.

The breakdown of the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles and the death of the 'People’s Princess' is at the heart of season 5, which promises to be the most watched of the entire series.

The cast and crew will be shooting in several locations in Mallorca, including the Serra de Tramuntana and sa Calobra in the Municipality of Escorca and some the scenes will also be recorded at sea, but as yet there’s no news of any filming in Palma.

There’s tons of new characters in Season 5 and some of the main actors have been re-cast.

Imelda Staunton replaces Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II; Jonathan Pryce stars as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; Elizabeth Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin as Diana Princess of Wales; Dominic West is cast as Prince Charles; Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller is John Major.

Scenes for season 5 of 'The Crown' have already been shot in Scotland, Marbella and Cádiz.