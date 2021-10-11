A teenager from Oviedo in Asturias has won the Miss Tourism World Spain 2021 competition which took place at Hotel Blau in Portopetro on Saturday.

Angie Casado was crowned winner by her predecessor, Ariadna Suárez who won Miss Tourism World Spain in 2019.

23-year-old Heritage Restoration student, Sara Carbó from Valencia was named first runner-up and 26 year-old ADE & Psychology student, Megan Bezy from the Balearic Islands came third. The other two finalists were Carla Juan, from Melilla, and Icíar Cambra, from Tenerife.

21 women aged 17-26 from all over Spain took part in the gala which was presented by Miguel Vera and Raquel Rozalén.

The contestants went through a number of costume changes, including swimwear and clothes from several boutiques in Santanyí and for the last parade they wore evening dresses by fashion designers from their own province.

The two hour show also included live musical performances by Lorena Ares, Jaime Gordiola and Saira.

The Miss Tourism International competition will be held in Spain for the first time in December and Ariadna Suárez and Angie Casado will both represent Spain at the event in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.