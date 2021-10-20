Hollywood actor, Jason Momoa is coming to Mallorca to shoot a new tv show called ‘The Climb’ with psychobloc expert, Chris Sharma.

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa was born in Honolulu in Hawaii and grew up in Iowa in the US.

He started modelling when he was 19 and was cast as Jason Ioane in 'Baywatch Hawaii' in 1999-2001.

Roles in ‘Stargate: Atlantis’, ‘Conan the Barbarian’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Wolves’ followed and he quickly became a household name.

In 2017 he married actress Lisa Bonet, he's stepfather to her daughter Zóe and they have another daughter together.

Momoa is a huge fan of climbing and had some lessons with Chris Sharma when he came to Mallorca with his family in 2019 for a holiday.

He confirmed the new series via Instagram saying he was excited about 'The Climb'.

‘The Climb’ production team has been spotted in Alt Urgell and Pallars Jussà in Catalonia, where 3 episodes of the show are being filmed.

One episode will be filmed at an as yet undisclosed location in Mallorca, but the Serra de Tramuntana and the famous Es Pontà arch on the coast of Santanyí are probably the top choices.

The show features 12 contestants who will take on some of the most difficult climbs in France, Austria Catalonia, Mallorca and the US.

‘The Climb’ will be broadcast on HBO towards the end of 2022.