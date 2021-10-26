The vintage tall ship, ‘Cala Millor’ docked in Palma on Monday.

She was built by the Astilleros Naviera Mallorquina yard in Palma in 1946 and this former merchant ship has changed hands and names many times over the years.

'Cala Millor' is 42 metres long, has 500 m2 of sail and can accommodate 150 guests.

In 1982 she was re-rigged as a brigantine schooner and competed in the Tall Ships Race in 1980, 1982, 1984, and 1986 in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

'Cala Millor' is now based in Ibiza and is used for student excursions as part of the Joves per la Mar programme and for charters.