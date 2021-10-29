Recently we celebrated the 5th anniversary of the declaration of the Marine Reserve Es Freu de sa Dragonera, which provides protection of the channel between the island of Majorca and the that of Sa Dragonera.

This past Wednesday, October 27, we also celebrated the first anniversary of the newer Marine Reserve of Sa Dragonera, which aims to protect the external waters of Dragonera island. We invite you all to continue this celebration together with us at our first Sa Dragonera conference which will take place in the City council of Andratx 5-7 of November.

We are proud to share with you the programme for this event, which aims to bring the underwater magic of Dragonera closer to all, and provide a space where community members, experts, stakeholders and the general public can meet and network while sharing thoughts, learning about how we can all contribute to the protection of the area and participating in fun activities for all!

Explore the programme below and reserve your spots by emailing xarxadragonerablava@gmail.com. To download the full programme and list of speakers, visit the news section at www.savethemed.org