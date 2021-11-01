The gigantic 'Sky Princess’ cruise ship has visited Palma for the first time in years.

She sailed from Corsica to Mallorca and will dock in Cartagena, before crossing the Atlantic ocean with 2,257 British passengers onboard.

'Sky Princess' was built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy in 2019 which has made many of the legendary ocean liners, including ’Vulcania', 'Conte di Savoia', 'Raffaello', 'Oceanic' and 'Eugenio C’.

‘Sky Princess’ is 330 metres long, weighs 145,281 tons, has 18 decks, 1,834 cabins and can accommodate a maximum of 4,610 passengers and 1,411 crew.

Her first voyage was from Trieste to Athens with a stopover in Kotor before sailing to Florida whereshe was baptised by NASA astronaut Kay Hire as a tribute to women in space travel.

Princess Cruises became a household name thanks to the tv show, ‘Love Boat’ which was filmed onboard many of the company's different cruise ships in exotic locations all over the world.

Actor, Gavin MacLeod, who played Captain Merrill Stubing and was a spokesperson for Princess Cruises, died earlier this year. His onscreen daughter, actress Jill Whelan is Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises.

'Sky Princess' has plenty to keep passengers busy, including shops, bars restaurants, a large pool, a spa and a stunning 39 metre glass-bottomed SeaWalk.