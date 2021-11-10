Mallorca’s crystal clear waters, beautiful beaches and jagged mountains are just some of the reasons that millions of tourists come to the island every year, many of them return time and again, to discover new places and revisit their favourite haunts and some never leave!

The list of reasons to visit is a long one and includes spectacular coves, exquisite gastronomy, culture, tradition, charming towns and an exquisite environment.

Beaches

Mallorca has more than 550 kilometres of coastline and over 300 sand, rock or stone beaches.

One of the most impressive is Cala Mesquida which is hidden between cliffs at the southern end of the island and Cala Varques, which is surrounded by pine trees is a popular spot for snorkelers.

The crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches of Es Trenc will entice you back time after time. On a clear day you can see the island of Cabrera from here.

The small cove of Sa Calobra which nestles between steep cliffs in the Serra de Tramuntana is another absolutely gorgeous spot.

Hiking

The Serra de Tramuntana is perfect for hiking enthusiasts and the dry stone route, Pedra en Sec is one of the best. It’s 167 kilometres long and has 4 stages that link Deya with Pollensa and Banyalbufar to Esporles.

Take a wander through the s’Albufera or Mondragó Natural Park, or enjoy the amazing views from the island's ancient coastal watchtowers and stick around to watch the sun go down.

Palma

The Balearic capital is just such a joy and its packed with historic treasures, incredible architecture and great places to eat.

The Cathedral is an absolute must see! It was commissioned by King James I and building began in 1229 but didn’t finish until 1601. It has one of the biggest rose windows in the world, 9 bells, an antique organ and the views from the terrace are truly spectacular.

Bellver Castle

The castle was commissioned by King James II, construction began in 1300 it took 9 years to finish the main building. During the Spanish Civil War many prominent Republicans were jailed in Bellver Castle.

La Almudaina Royal Palace

Palau de l’Almudaina is one of many landmark buildings in Palma and it’s where the Spanish Royal Family stay when they visit Mallorca. It was built between 1305 and 1314 for James II and still contains the Arabic baths and other traces of its Muslim past.

Passeig des Born

This is the perfect place to give your feet a rest and watch the world go by while you enjoy a coffee, a cocktail or lunch and there are plenty of shops to explore once you get your breath back.

Valldemossa

Please don’t leave Valldemossa without trying the coca de patata at Ca’n Molinas; it’s a delicious sweet bun and trust me you’ll be tempted to have more than one!

Porto Cristo

The beautiful harbour and laid back atmosphere of Porto Cristo makes it a top choice for families with young children. It also has fabulous restaurants right on the harbour and if you need a break from the beach, the famous caves nearby are perfect for a day out.

The Caves of Drac and Caves of Hams are the most popular and the Caves of Colom are a great choice for accomplished swimmers.

Pollensa

Pollensa has a rich history and beautiful coves such as Cala Bóquer, Cala Figuera an Cala Murta. There's hiking for people of all different fitness levels at Puig de Maria, Tomir, Puig Gros de Ternelles and Puig del Ca and in Puerto Pollensa there’s a massive bay with calm waters and sandy beaches.

Mallorcan Cuisine

The food in Mallorca is traditional, diverse and delicious, especially the sobrasada, tumbet and Arroz Brut and how could anyone possibly resist the mouthwatering ensaimadas!