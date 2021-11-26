Tonight, Friday, November 26th between 6PM-8PM, Save The Med will be organising a special 360º screening in the Plenary Hall of the Andratx City Council, where visitors will be totally immersed in the underwater world of the Balearic Islands and be able to learn more about the Mediterranean wildlife.

If you’re not a scuba diver, this is as close as you will get to experiencing diving while staying dry on land!

In addition, the MARE - Dragonera PhotoCollab remains exhibited in the same Plenary Hall until the 3rd of December. If you can’t make it tonight, you can visit the photographic exhibition Monday to Friday between 9AM - 1PM.

Limited spaces. Register in advance by emailing cultura@andratx.cat or by calling Casal Can Riera at 971628018. Free entry!

With The European Week for Waste Reduction here, we take the opportunity to share the preliminary impact results of the new Plastic Free Balearics Certification, which was launched in July by Save the Med and IbizaPreservation foundations, with the participation of the Plastic Free Menorca alliance.

The certification, which is an environmental quality guarantee seal that facilitates the reduction of single-use plastics in the Balearic Islands, has already achieved the elimination of almost 70,000 plastic bottles from the hospitality sector and is expected to remove about 3 tonnes of waste from the supply chain in 2021.

“By reducing the use of these products we are eliminating their potential for negative impact derived from their lifecycle as well as the damage they would have on local ecosystems,” said Jaime Bagur, project manager. “At the same time, a clear message is sent to the citizens of the Balearic Islands - both companies and customers - who are the champions of such changes.

This is why we encourage all companies in the hospitality sector of the Balearic Islands to join the challenge.”

Learn more and join us at www.plasticfreebalearics.com!

Plastic reduction workshops for parents of school children

While the Certification Programme continues, throughout November and December, the team is also working to reduce plastic waste generation in households and schools events through a collaboration with the Federation of the Parents Associations (FAPA).

A Workshop called “How to reduce plastics in my environment” takes place is offered on Fridays 6PM, online or on site, to collectives that have little or no access to environmental education.

The workshop explains how we can all reduce plastic in our environment and transform the environmental impacts generated by human consumption patterns. It aims to raise awareness about the issues caused by excessive consumption of plastics and the direct and indirect effects this has on the environment and on ourselves.

It discusses the underlying problems related to the consumption of bottled water and provides guidelines and recommendations for how to avoid it. Furthermore, the workshop highlights the human right to water, talks about the contamination of aquifers, the differenced between conventional agriculture vs. organic farming and more.

All in all, participants acquire necessary knowledge to initiate a change of their consumption patterns and help curb plastic pollution.