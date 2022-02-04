Water potability and availability is a matter that concerns us all, and we all have the right to transparency and control of data as a legal requirement, as stated in the United Nations Resolution 64/292.

However, in the Balearic Island there is a lack of clear, publicly available data about the quality of the tap water in different parts of the islands, as well as about alternative solutions for areas where tap water is not potable. This results in confusion and an overconsumption of bottled water, with Majorca being the second highest consumer of bottled water in Spain. This in turn has significant effects on the environment.

To map the quality of tap water in the Balearic Islands, make this data available to the public, evaluate its’ effect on the consumption of plastic water bottles and ultimately propose possible alternatives to bottled water, the organisations Save The Med, CleanWave, SEAE, Fundación Rezero, Amics de la Terra and ONGAWA worked in alliance to carry out a data demand campaign during 2019-2020. In it, people from all municipalities of the Balearic Islands helped demand information on the water quality in their areas - information which was not always accessible.

To analyse the results of the campaign and its social, economic, health and environmental implications, a series of technical meetings were held in March 2021. As a result, a report was developed and delivered to the General Directorate of Waste and Environmental Education of The Ministry of the Environment and Territory of the Balearic Government and other stakeholders.

“The results in the report allow us to determine which systems or processes need to be implemented in each area of ​​Mallorca so that the public can safely consume tap water, and to ensure that these systems and processes are appropriate for the territory in regard to the use of existing water resources and the environmental impacts of purification systems and processes,” says Tupa Rangel, project coordinator.

Clean drinking water available to the public is a right and a necessity. This is why the collaborating entities demand that data on the state of the water that is available for human consumption be publicly published. Meanwhile, you can find some conclusions from the report reflected in the infographics on this page.

During the campaign, the municipalities that published data on water quality included Bunyola, Lloret de Vistalegre, Felanitx, Marratxí, Palma de Mallorca, Santa Eugènia, Sineu, Muro and Maó - Mahón and Es Castell and Es Castell (Minorca). Please note that since the campaign was run, some city councils have improved their way of informing the public and added information to their web sites.