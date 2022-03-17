Every new person arriving in Mallorca has the potential to make a difference. This can be for themselves, their families, their adopted new community or even the political stage locally and nationally. The sky is the limit when you get past the learning curve and understand how life ticks here. The inspirational stories of the Humans of Mallorca will be told for ever as there are so many to tell with all the great incomers every year.

Just a year ago (almost) a family arrived at Palma airport with mum, dad, three boys and ten suitcases. A journey across the world with all the Covid checks and masks en route. What a task, but they finally got here after months of paperwork and prayer.

I am describing the arrival of the new Anglican Vicar to Palma, Father Ishanesu, his wife Caroline and their three delightful sons. This family have come from Harare to take their place in the Anglican Church in Palma. Father Ishanesu is known to many of you as he writes regularly for this paper, but my story today, focuses on the work that Caroline has been doing. This comes to fruition, in our midst, on Sunday, March 27 2022.

The first Mothers Union of the Balearics will be inaugurated on that date, in the Church. Many of you will ask the question what is the Mothers Union? Is it the same as the Women’s Institute? The answers are easy to find as the Mothers Union worldwide has been in existence for 145 years. Mary Sumner, a Vicars wife started the vision of the organisation, for those with faith and those with none. ‘To develop communities, strengthen families and advocate for change. This is done from a grassroots vision for developing a global vision for change in the lives of families and children worldwide.’

Each branch will have its own vision depending on local needs and what is going on globally in the world today. Currently the focus is very much on the families and children in the Ukraine.

Huge respect for the work of Women’s Institute but this is a very different organisation. Prayer and meditation is at the heart of the Mothers Union and it is inclusive. Mothers, Fathers and everyone else are welcome to join this instrument for change in our world.

In Palma, Caroline and some of the congregation who have experience of the MU in their home countries, are pulling this all together.

The design of the banner and the uniforms is engaging them and the colours blue and white are very important. The sewing machines of the community are being led by the skills of Viv Larkin and the energy for the project is just wonderful.

Over the water in Barcelona the Mothers Union exists in St Georges, Anglican Church. Rev Deborah Chapman is the representative for the Mothers Union in the European Diocese. She is part of the MU in Barcelona and will be part of the inaugural ceremony in Palma.

The Mothers Union in Palma are opening their arms to the whole community.

They invite all to join them on the day the Church will be a sea of blue and white. More than that, they want to invite them to be part of regular meetings and focus on the needs of families in Mallorca. Support, chat, hospitality, fun and focus is the base line here. The evolution of this group is in the hands of the members and its core vision is to:

Strengthen communities all over the world

Help the most disadvantaged at home

Shape how we advocate for the rights of families

Build supportive, loving relationships

Develop your own relationship with God

Humans of Mallorca rarely have the opportunity so soon in their relocation to make a lasting difference. Caroline Gusha is ahead of the curve here and the Church is very glad to open its doors, post Covid to this new chapter in their life.

Caroline Gusha is a Human of Mallorca who is giving her time and energy to those who want to come on board, from the beginning of the Mothers Union in Mallorca. The future is a blank page and she is waiting for you to come and add your contribution to the work they will do in this community.