Mallorca Files is a big hit at Bulletin Palma screening
Bulletin readers have given The Mallorca Files a ten out of ten yesterday at our premiere which took place at the CineCiutat in Palma. The new BBC series was screened for the first time yesterday in Britain.
The Mallorca Files gives the island some fantastic promotion and it will be shown on BBC1 throughout this week and next. Filming of the second series has already started.
Executive Producer Ben Donald held a question and answer session with readers after the screening. He said that Majorca was such a beautiful place that he hoped that the series captured the best of the island.
