Julian Looman who plays Max in The Mallorca Files shares our frontpage on his Instagram story. 26-11-2019 Instagram

Shares:

The BBC’s new police drama The Mallorca Files, set and screened exclusively in Majorca, premiered on Monday and industry viewing figures yesterday stated that the pilot episode of the ten-part series attracted just over one million viewers, a new record for daytime TV series.

And, the impact of the news series, which is being screened every weekday and is already into filming its second series, was not lost on scores of viewers by comments posted on the Bulletin’s Facebook after the newspaper held a special screening at CineCiutat to coincide with the broadcasting of the first part.

Comments include: “Enjoyed first episode. Beautiful Island love the North especially”, “Found the script a bit stunted BUT I actually enjoyed it and am sure when it settles down after a couple of episodes and we get used to the characters we will enjoy this series set on this beautiful island”, “Lived in Majorca for thirteen years, made me feel sooo homesick for the island”, “It was ace, they had swearing on the beeb, shame its not on at 7pm though, deserves more than a lunchtime slot” and “Great scenery.”

The creators behind the productions have tried their best to get under the fabric of Majorca and show the very best of the island while staying away from the typical stereotypes.

For the Majorcan tourism authorities, the series is a dream come true providing one of the best shop windows to date of the island.

Never before has a BBC series been set, filmed and based in Majorca and, as the Radio Times pointed out, the series is not only going to inject some fun in to peoples’ lives in the United Kingdom, but also some sunshine to give their spirits a boost during the dreary overcast days. The drama continues today at 3.15pm local time on BBC1.

For the chance of winning a prize can you answer this question about The Mallorca Files?

In episode 1 of The Mallorca Files the house of a famous British author on the island was featured. Who is the British author? Email your answer to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Three entries drawn at random will win a small prize.