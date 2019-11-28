Entertainment
The Mallorca Files Ep4: Number One Fan
Yesterday's episode saw Max and Miranda enter the world of Russian oligarchs on the hunt for a stolen Icon.
Ep4: Number One Fan is on BBC One at 2.15pm (UK time).
Palma Police Chief Ines sends Miranda and Max to investigate the disappearance of the supermodel sister of famous German interior designer Otto Caligari. Last seen on the famous Soller train, Valentina Caligari appears to have vanished into thin air.
The investigation takes Max and Miranda into the strange world of avant-garde characters whose inward-looking, self-obsessed artistic existence, doesn’t impress Miranda at all. Max on the other hand…
We hope you are enjoying watching our beautiful island, the main actors certainly enjoyed filming the series.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Elen and I are talking about making The Mallorca Files. Check it out! 🌴☀️ #themallorcafiles #bbc #show #sunny #delight #goandwatch
Una publicación compartida de Julian Looman (@julianlooman) el
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.