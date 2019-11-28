Julian Looman and Elen Rhys , of the "The Mallorca Files". 27-11-2019 Instagram

Shares:

Yesterday's episode saw Max and Miranda enter the world of Russian oligarchs on the hunt for a stolen Icon.

Ep4: Number One Fan is on BBC One at 2.15pm (UK time).

Palma Police Chief Ines sends Miranda and Max to investigate the disappearance of the supermodel sister of famous German interior designer Otto Caligari. Last seen on the famous Soller train, Valentina Caligari appears to have vanished into thin air.

The investigation takes Max and Miranda into the strange world of avant-garde characters whose inward-looking, self-obsessed artistic existence, doesn’t impress Miranda at all. Max on the other hand…

We hope you are enjoying watching our beautiful island, the main actors certainly enjoyed filming the series.