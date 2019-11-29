Julian Looman and Elen Rhys , of the "The Mallorca Files" at the Teatre Principal in Palma, Majorca. 13-11-2019 P. PELLICER

Yesterday saw our crime solving duo sashayed into the world of fashion and interior design, when a top German model went missing on a train.

Ep5: Sour Grapes

Miranda and Max head out into wine country to investigate the killing of a dog at one of the island’s most famous vineyards: Bodegas Negra.

It transpires that the shooting is just one of an increasingly dramatic series of threats faced by property owner Hans Webber, his daughter Yvonne and son-in-law Rainer. And when Rainer’s latest batch of white wine is sabotaged, all fingers point to arch-rival Emilio Byass.

Today's episode stars Majorcan actor Simon Andreu. Andreu was born in Sa Pobla and has appeared in many productions including Die Another Day (2002), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008).

In 2013 he was awarded with the Nosferatu Award at the Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantàstic de Catalunya for his long career.