Entertainment
The Mallorca Files Ep6: To Kill A Stag
The start of a new week for Max and Miranda on The Mallorca Files, which means we are half way through series 1.
Last week ended with the case of a dead dog leading Max and Miranda to death threats at a famous vineyard. Our detectives had to pick apart a tangled vine of family politics and business rivalries.
Ep6: To Kill A Stag
When groom-to-be Karl is found dead in a luxury villa swimming pool, Miranda and Max believe it’s the work of Lucita, a prostitute they’ve been searching for who stuns her clients and then robs them.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hola! #themallorcafiles 🌴episode 6 ‘To Kill A Stag’ is on @bbcone today at 2:15pm 📺 ft. 008 and 009 - (@julianlooman @_denisschmidt 🔥) and ole slicked-back-rick here. So if -like me, you constantly find yourself at a loose end at 2:15pm on a weekday, well then you know what to do!! Or not that’s cool too xx
Una publicación compartida de Lauren Carse (@laurenecarse) el
With Karl’s fiancée, Chloe on her way to the island looking for answers, the pair have to act fast.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Don’t Miss The Mallorca Files Today @bbcone 14:15 To Kill a Stag With @elenrhys & @julianlooman @nachoaldeguer @mariafernandezache @_denisschmidt @chrisrogers_actor @cliffordsamuel @leonardstunts @laurenecarse And many more... #unitstills #unitstillphotographer #tvshows #tv @bbcone #bbcone #themallorcafiles #photography #photographer
Una publicación compartida de giacomoNeri_photography (@giacomoneri_photography) el
A past indiscretion and a pair of soiled loafers turn out to be all the clues Miranda and Max need to solve the crime.
Did anyone spot Izzy Newman in Episode1: Honour Amongst Thieves? Izzy is very well known across the island for entertaining and hosting various events and also presenting on Radio One Mallorca.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.