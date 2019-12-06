The series finale today on BBC1 of The Mallorca Files. Photo courtesy of Julian Looman, Instagram. 06-12-2019 Instagram

Yesterday a tip off put Max and Miranda on the chase for one of Majorca’s most wanted criminals, suspected of killing his girlfriend.

Today is the final episode for series one of The Mallorca Files on BBC1, episode 1 broke daytime viewing records for a premiere with over 1 million viewers.

Ep10: Ex-Factor

In the series finale, Max and Miranda face some tough decisions. Max has unwittingly proposed to his long-term girlfriend Carmen, while Miranda too is offered a proposal – one she’d be mad to refuse.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Ines sends the detectives to investigate stolen equipment from the home of Jurgen Kuhl, the famous German reality TV host; record producer and owner of the German reality show Deutsche Musik.

When simmering frustrations and resentments reach boiling point, Jurgen, the contestants and Miranda are left having to literally perform for their lives while all Max can do is watch from the side lines as reality bites.

Series 2 filming is well underway now and they have been filming up in the beautiful Tramuntana mountains.

Don't forget to look out for our exclusive interview this weekend.