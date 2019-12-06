Entertainment
The Mallorca Files Ep10: Ex-Factor
Yesterday a tip off put Max and Miranda on the chase for one of Majorca’s most wanted criminals, suspected of killing his girlfriend.
Today is the final episode for series one of The Mallorca Files on BBC1, episode 1 broke daytime viewing records for a premiere with over 1 million viewers.
Ep10: Ex-Factor
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Final Episode Serie 1 The Mallorca Files Ex Factor @bbcone 14:15 @elenrhys @julianlooman @mariafernandezache @actress.carmen.molinar @tobias_licht @vinzenzwagner @victorvonschirach @tabatace #carlosolalla And many more #unitstills #unitstillphotographer #tvshows #tv @bbcone #bbcone #themallorcafiles #photography #photographer
Una publicación compartida de giacomoNeri_photography (@giacomoneri_photography) el
In the series finale, Max and Miranda face some tough decisions. Max has unwittingly proposed to his long-term girlfriend Carmen, while Miranda too is offered a proposal – one she’d be mad to refuse.
However, things take a turn for the worse when Ines sends the detectives to investigate stolen equipment from the home of Jurgen Kuhl, the famous German reality TV host; record producer and owner of the German reality show Deutsche Musik.
When simmering frustrations and resentments reach boiling point, Jurgen, the contestants and Miranda are left having to literally perform for their lives while all Max can do is watch from the side lines as reality bites.
Series 2 filming is well underway now and they have been filming up in the beautiful Tramuntana mountains.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Final Episode Serie 1 The Mallorca Files Ex Factor @bbcone 14:15 @elenrhys @julianlooman @mariafernandezache @actress.carmen.molinar @tobias_licht @vinzenzwagner @victorvonschirach @tabatace #carlosolalla And many more #unitstills #unitstillphotographer #tvshows #tv @bbcone #bbcone #themallorcafiles #photography #photographer
Una publicación compartida de giacomoNeri_photography (@giacomoneri_photography) el
Don't forget to look out for our exclusive interview this weekend.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.