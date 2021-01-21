DCs Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) and Max Winter (Julian Looman) may be like chalk and cheese, but their partnershipis a proven recipe for success.

Following its successful first runon BBC ONE Daytime and BBC iPlayer the pair return to BBCscreensthis winter in a second 6 episode season of feel-good crime drama, The Mallorca Files. And with even more spectacular scenery and crime capers in store, the crime-fighting duo are once again ready to give crime a kick in the Balearics.

Following her decision to stay on the island, season two sees Miranda settling into her life on Mallorca; she’s even starting to enjoy a little ‘Mallorca time’. She’s come to terms with Max’s quirks (at least most of the time) and she’s even starting to build a rapport with Palma Police Chie fInes (Maria Fernández-Ache).

In fact, her biggest short-term problem seems to befinding somewhere permanent to lay her head !But crime doesn’t sleep in Mallorca, and now that the pair have proven their worth (and their partnership) to Ines, the duo find themselves allocatedbigger, more sophisticatedand more local cases. It’s not too long before Miranda and Max are investigatingthe murder of a world-famous Mallorcan opera singer;the devastating legacy of the Spanish Civil War; the stalking of arising football star; childhood love and jealousy; bird smuggling; and an apparent grand patricide!

Of course, all these crimes are set against the breath-taking backdrops which showcase the stunning variety of Mallorca’s landscape: whether that’s the magical caves of Drach; the stunning wilds of Mallorca’s national park or the wild-western canyons in Mallorca’s interior.

As with the first season,each episode of the second series is a self-contained story, paying homage to the great film genres that many viewers will instantly recognise, such as The Big Sleep, City of Godor The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover; not to mentioniconicwesternThe Outlaw Jose Wales. This season also covers some hard-hitting contemporary themes, such as the ‘Me Too’ movement and civil war. As well as key cast members Elen Rhys (DC Miranda Blake), Julian Looman (DC Max Winter) and (Police Chief Ines Villegas) reprising their roles, season two sees the return of Tabata Cerezo (Carmen Lorenzo) and Denis Schmidt (Christian).

There’s some new faces in town too, as Palma’s police force gets not one, but two new forensic scientists: the morbid existentialist Roberto Herrero (Alex Haffner) and the ever-ebullient Rosa Luisa (Nansi Nsue ) add to the breadth of characters inhabiting Palma’s police force.

This season of The Mallorca Files also provides British viewers with some well-known faces. Guest stars include Phil Daniels (Sliced, EastEnders, Quadrophenia); Josette Simon (Nightflyers, Broadchurch, Blake’s Seven); Craig Kelly (Queer As Folk) and Kacey Ainsworth (EastEnders). They are joined by international stars including Cristina Castaña(); Mar Sodupe() and Isabel Garcia Lorca()who are embroiled in the island adventures.

The writing team from season one, spearheaded by Dan Sefton (The Good Karma Hospital, Trust Me), includesSarah-Louise Hawkins and Dan Muirden and is further bolstered by established scriptwriting talents Damian Wayling (Riviera, Call The Midwife, Thanks For The Memories), Liz Lake (Riviera, EastEnders, Call the Midwife) and Tim Whitnall (Best Possible Taste: The Kenny Everett Story, The Hide). Dominic Barlow picksup the reins of The Mallorca Filesas Series Producer while director Bryn Higgins isjoined in season two by Christiana Ebohon-Green and Craig Pickles.The Mallorca Files is a Cosmopolitan Pictures/Clerkenwell Films co-production for the BBC. Ben Donald and MurrayFerguson are executive producers, together with Dan Sefton The show willair weekdays at 1.45pm on BBC One Daytimefrom February 1, 2021and all6x45”episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs