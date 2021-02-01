The Mallorca Files is back on British TV screens with the first episode of the second series being shown this afternoon.

With some fantastic views of the island the series will have a viewing audience in excess of two million and give the island some priceless publicity. It was filmed on the island last year using scores of local extras.

In today´s episode the team investigate the death of Jose Canasta, an opera singer who turns out to be an abusive man.

The episode opens at the breath-taking Coves del Drac (Caves of Drach)in Porto Cristo on the east coast of Mallorca.

One of the island’s most popular tourist attraction, the caves were first discovered in the Middle Ages and comprise a series of remarkable rock formations believed to have been caused by the Mediterranean Sea, as well as an internal lake, which is considered one of the largest underwater lakes in the world.In the pre-title sequence, the suicide beach scene was filmed at the stunning Cala Anguila in Porto Cristo Novo.

The bay is surrounded on both sides by cliffs and spotted with stone pines and palm trees. The 120m-long beach comprises light and fine sand and the water is incredibly clear with gorgeous turquoise shades.Another location star of this episode is the Teatre Principal de Palma, Palma’s main theatre, whose construction dates back to the 17thcentury. Ithas recently undergone a major refurbishment programme and today locals and tourist can book to see opera, ballet and musical performancesin its sumptuous surrounds.

The Mallorca Files will be shown everyday this week at 2.45p.m.