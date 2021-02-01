Could do better. The first episode of the new series of The Mallorca Files showed the island in a great light, with the Caves of Drach, Palma´s Treatro Principal, the auditorium and Old Palma all looking fantastic: 10/10

The acting: was average but Elen Rhys and Julian Looman are now bonding on screen. 7/10.

The Plot: rather poor and disjointed: 6/10.

Overall: The Mallorca Files is good afternoon entertainment and show the very best of Majorca.

Overall scores: 8/10.