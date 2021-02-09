The Mallorca files season episode 2

Sa Calobra road, favourite spot for cyclists and scene for The Mallorca Files season one episode 2.

BBC1 is showing the first season ofThe Mallorca Files now that the second season has finished. Here is a brief summary of today's epsidoe: "King of the Mountains" (Episode 2 of 10).

Any episode about cycling on Mallorca has to feature Sa Colabra (The Knot) – the famous
winding roads set in the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range to the north west of the
island. Designed by engineer Antonio Parietti to avoid building any tunnels, it is a single
winding road - opened in 1933 - that includes a 270-degree spiral bridge.

The exclusive training site for the cyclists in this episode is actually the Parc de la Mar, the
extensive forecourt in front of Palma’s stunning cathedral.

