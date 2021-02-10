In today's episode "The Oligarch's Icon" (Episode 3 of 10) the ancient monastery courtyard, which provides the backdrop for the unveiling of the Icon is actually the Colegiou Nuestra Senora de Montesion, located in the old town in the very heart of Palma. It may not be the home of any kind of religious order, but it is full of little

angels because it is actually a school.

The perilously winding catacombs that Miranda and Max have to navigate as they chase the

Icon thief were actually shot in the Cementerio de Palma in the north-west of the capital.

Cala Portals Vells is the setting for the secluded cove where Max and Miranda find the

getaway speed boat from the heist. This haven of tranquillity is found on the south west tip

of Mallorca, a mere 6km from the well-known resort of Magalluf.