In today's episode 4 of 10 "Number One Fan" Max and Miranda investigate the disappearance of a supermodel, who has apparentaly vanished in thin air.

Most of this episode is set in and around the Soller area, to the north west of the island. The picturesque village of Soller is famous for its quaint narrow-gauge train line (El tren de

Soller), which links to the town to Puerto Soller – where Max and Miranda can be seen

discussing the case over ice cream - a few kilometres away.

Not every element of the episode was located in the region, though. The avant-garde villa of

designer Otto Caligari was located in Muro, which can be found over on the north eastern

side of Mallorca.