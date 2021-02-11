In today's episode 4 of 10 "Number One Fan" Max and Miranda investigate the disappearance of a supermodel, who has apparentaly vanished in thin air.
Most of this episode is set in and around the Soller area, to the north west of the island. The picturesque village of Soller is famous for its quaint narrow-gauge train line (El tren de
Soller), which links to the town to Puerto Soller – where Max and Miranda can be seen
discussing the case over ice cream - a few kilometres away.
Not every element of the episode was located in the region, though. The avant-garde villa of
designer Otto Caligari was located in Muro, which can be found over on the north eastern
side of Mallorca.
Currently there are no comments.