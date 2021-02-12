Episode 5 of 10 Series 1 "Sour Grapes" is set in several vineyards in Mallorca

Episode 5 of 10 Series 1 "Sour Grapes" is set in several vineyards in Mallorca.

12-02-2021Archives

In today's episode 5 of 10 season one of The Mallorca Files, the setting for Sour Grapes is in the wine producing region around Binisasalem, located in the heart of Mallorca.

The crew used several locations for the Bodegas Negra of Hans Webber and Bodega Byass vineyards, including Finca Biniagual, Concell and Bodegas Ribas.

Miranda and Max head out into wine country to investigate the killing of a dog at one of the island’s most famous vineyards - Bodegas Negra. It transpires that the shooting is just one of an increasingly dramatic series of threats faced by property owner Hans Webber, his daughter Yvonne and son-in-law Rainer. Later, when Rainer’s latest batch of white wine is dyed blue, all fingers point to arch-rival Emilio Byass.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.