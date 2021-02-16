Interior of Tito's Night Club in Palma

Interior of Tito's Night Club in Palma.

In today's episode "Friend Harry" (episode 7 of 10) from Season One, Miranda and Max investigate the murder of a famous DJ.

The opening sequence of this episode takes place in Tito’s Night Club in Palma, the oldest and most international night club on the island. The club offers several dance floors offering eclectic music styles and attracts the best DJs and artists of the moment. Its distinctive façade and glass lifts make it a popular attraction for tourists.

By contrast, the dark chase scenes of the episode were shot around El Jonquet in the island’s capital. The area was a fishing village and has an old-world charm with its winding streets of whitewashed cottages. The area is home to Palma’s renowned windmill museum.

Max and Miranda’s final showdown with villain Garderra was filmed at bodega Son Puig near Puigpunyent, in the west of Mallorca. The area is surrounded by mountains and is covered in pine trees and evergreen oaks as well as olive, almond and carob groves.

