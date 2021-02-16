Scene from Episode 7 of 10 Friend Harry

16-02-2021

In today's episode "Friend Harry" from The Mallorca Files was a bit dark today with scenes of Palma that are not very known. Maybe because most of it was shot at night?

You don't expect this kind of script in the afternoon viewing. A bit on the heavy side as they have been fun lately and with great scenic shots but not today.

The good part was that we got to see Tito's Night Club in all its glory as it has been closed for some time now. The good old days!

Today's vote: 6/10.

