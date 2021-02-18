El Molinar neighbourhood in Palma

El Molinar neighbourhood in Palma.

18-02-2021Archives

Today's episode "Mallorca's Most Wanted" an apprehended drug dealer tips off Miranda and Max that a fugitive on Mallorca's most wanted list is back on the island to visit his dying father.

Shots around the seedy bar run by the Kings in this episode were filmed in El Molinar to the
east of Palma. A former fishing barrio, bohemian El Molinar has narrow, winding alleys that
stretch back from the sea and are lined with simple, whitewashed cottages.

Meanwhile, the harbour where Miranda and Max discover Charlie King has been hiding out,
is the recently revitalised Porto Pi district to the south west of Mallorca’s capital. The area is full of exclusive waterfront bars and restaurants and home to the Club de Mar marina.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.