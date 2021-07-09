The double-jab announcement by the British government has sparked a fresh surge in holiday bookings and Mallorca is proving to be the most popular.

The Germans way have been told top stay away, but the British can not wait to get to Mallorca.

Emma Coulthurst, from holiday price comparison site TravelSupermarket, said the rush for holidays has begun.

Emma said 55 per cent of all bookings on the site during the past week (by Britons comparing prices and then booking with providers were for July/August after the changes to travel rules.

That's a big rise on the 10 per cent of bookings for July/August breaks two weeks ago.

The most booked overseas destinations in the last week are (in the following order) are Mallorca, Madeira, Lanzarote, Ibiza and Malta.