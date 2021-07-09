The most booked overseas destinations in the last week are (in the following order) are Majorca, Madeira, Lanzarote, Ibiza and Malta.

The most booked overseas destinations in the last week are (in the following order) are Majorca, Madeira, Lanzarote, Ibiza and Malta.

21-04-2015Xesca Serra¶

The double-jab announcement by the British government has sparked a fresh surge in holiday bookings and Mallorca is proving to be the most popular.

The Germans way have been told top stay away, but the British can not wait to get to Mallorca.

Emma Coulthurst, from holiday price comparison site TravelSupermarket, said the rush for holidays has begun.

Emma said 55 per cent of all bookings on the site during the past week (by Britons comparing prices and then booking with providers were for July/August after the changes to travel rules.

That's a big rise on the 10 per cent of bookings for July/August breaks two weeks ago.

The most booked overseas destinations in the last week are (in the following order) are Mallorca, Madeira, Lanzarote, Ibiza and Malta.

Related Tags

Related news

The tourist industry has welcomed the UK's double jab decision

Double jab means competition for Mallorca

Thomas Cook said searches for amber list holidays doubled in light of the announcement

09/07/2021

The tourist industry has welcomed the UK's double jab decision, but it also means that Mallorca has compeition this summer.

A tourist enjoys the weather at Magaluf beach

Green light for double jab travel to Mallorca

The move will come as a huge boost to the travel industry

08/07/2021

The decision to ease the quarantine requirements for amber list countries potentially opens key tourist destinations.

Polls

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.