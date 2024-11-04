We all know that Mallorca, Minorca, and Ibiza are part of the Balearic Islands, a Mediterranean archipelago known for their beautiful landscapes and vibrant customs and traditions, but did you know that they also have a bursting calendar of sporting and cultural events? They really do offer something for everyone regardless of age, background or interests. Each island has its own unique atmosphere, with a variety of happenings throughout the year, attracting visitors from around the world.

One of the best things about our islands is the diversity – you’re never far from the beach, breathtaking sunrises and sunsets are on tap, especially from anywhere up in our beautiful World Heritage mountain range the Serra de Tramuntana, the towns and cities all have their own rich histories and deep rooted traditions, and being Spanish, well there’s a real love for sports too.

Living here for close to twenty years, I’m very happy to call the Balearics home. I was a city dweller (Santa Catalina to be specific) for many years but in 2017 my country roots started pushing me to move out of the big smoke, so a year later my husband I moved out to the wine region (oops!) where the incredible Tramuntana is literally on our doorstep. We picked up our rescue dog Nala (aka the hiking buddy) the day after we moved in and off we went into the mountains rarely to be seen again.

Trails here are well marked, clear and available for all levels. Some are more challenging, but many are good for families or those with less ability. And the great thing is, you can hike here year-round. My favourite time is the winter, but I’m strange like that… One of my all-time-must-show-any-visitors-hike, is Puig de l’Ofre. This moderate hike takes you to the summit, one of our highest at 1093 m, offering panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, the Sóller Valley, and the Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs. And, more importantly: Instagram worthy photos and bragging rights in abundance. Got to earn those calories and that suckling pig tastes far better when you’ve climbed a mountain.

There are literally hundreds of trails to discover, but if you’re a proper hard-core hiker then why not spend a week and do the full GR221 hike from one end of the island to the other, staying in the cosy refugis along the route? It’s an incredible walk and a real achievement.

Minorca has the GR223 hike, the Cami de Cavalls historic trail which circles the whole island and covers 185km over 20 stages. So, you can tackle that in shorter sections or complete the lot over several days. This path dates back to the 14th century and was originally used as a defensive path for soldiers and horsemen to protect the island from invaders. Today, it provides access to some of Minorca’s most stunning scenery, including unspoiled beaches, rugged cliffs, lush forests, wetlands, and charming villages. Minorca is much quieter in the winter months so for me, that’s the perfect time to go.

General view of Es Vedra in Ibiza.

When most people think of Ibiza, we think of the night life. Which although is amazing, there’s also some good hiking opportunities out there, which are great to do when the guilt of partying all night sets in. Why not start with the Es Vedra hike, it’s about a 4km round trip and after some tricky rocky sections, it rewards the hiker with incredible views of the iconic Es Vedrà rock formation, a small, uninhabited island off Ibiza’s southwest coast, and unforgettable sunsets. Bliss.

Ok so you can tell I’m ALL about the hiking and believe me, we have a huge number of trails to explore but don’t forget we’ve got cycling too and hundreds of routes to pick from on two wheels, join one of the dozens of social media groups to find friends and folks of similar abilities for social cycles, or if you’re competitive look up the Mallorca 312.

Not into hiking or cycling? What’s your thing? Running? Horse riding? Sailing? Padel? Motorsports? Tennis? Golf? Take your pick. All of our islands have them all! But I’m going to share a few of my favourites…

Ironman in Alcudia.

Starting at home, here in Mallorca, we have the Ironman in Alcudia, a gruelling triathlon that combines a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km bike ride, and a 42.2 km marathon run. It attracts top triathletes from around the world and features stunning coastal views, making it one of the most scenic Ironman events. We also have a triathlon in Portocolom!

We’ve also got a couple of road running races in Palma and Magalluf, then there’s the Tramuntana Travessa Trail if you want to push yourself – and do the 65 or even the 120km route.

The Palma Superyacht Cup.

When I’m not up a mountain I’m heavily involved in the superyacht industry, Mallorca is the hub of sailing in Europe, so I simply must mention our regattas. The Palma Superyacht Cup in June (iconic) is a big one, great for watching some of the most impressive sailing yachts from all over the world come together to race. Prior to that we’ve got the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta in the Springtime, one of the largest Olympic sailing events in the world attracting sailors from numerous countries to compete in various classes. And there’s the Palma Vela in April… And the Copa del Rey at the end of July….

If four wheels are more your thing, the Mallorca Classic Rally is a fab event to take part in or frankly, nerd out over. Held in March, places are limited so if you’re keen to get involved then you’ll need to sign up soon. You can ogle the cars in Puerto Portals before they set out, and with food trucks and Scalextric tracks and other cool stuff going on, you can drag the whole family out to this event and they won’t get bored!

Volta Menorca BTT.

Over in Minorca there’s THE ultra-trail running event, held in May, on the Cami de Cavalls trail we mentioned earlier. Offering several distance options from 32 to 185km, there’s something for everyone regardless of ability, it’s challenging but super scenic and the bragging rights are well, vast.

In October we see the Volta Menorca BTT, a cracking cycle tour which takes you across the island’s scenic routes. It’s a non-competitive event (which appeals to me because I’m rubbish on two wheels) that encourages participants to enjoy the landscape and culture, with the opportunity to explore lesser-known areas, without the pressure of competing.

You know I’m going to drop another regatta on you – the Copa del Rey de Vela Clasica has been held in the stunning natural harbour of Mahon for over 20 years. It’s not just about the racing, as Spain’s largest classic yacht event it’s a great place to be a yacht spotter with gloriously historic vessels racing over four days.

Ibiza marathon.

Ibiza has several sporting events too, including the Ibiza Marathon in April, and the Trail Marathon in October. Both events offer more spectacular scenery, taking participants through some of the most beautiful and rugged parts of the island, including cliffs, forests, and beaches. Despite their closeness, the three islands offer such different landscapes you feel like you’re worlds away, when it’s only a half hour flight.

Ok so a bit more cycling! Vuelta Cicloturista a Ibiza Campagnolo offers cycling for all levels and is open to everyone, plus the tour of Ibiza by mountain bike, which is hugely fun as you do this in pairs. So my partner gets to see me fall off, take a photo for posterity, and then laugh all the way to the next stop.

And of course, more sailing! No way I hear you cry. Well Ibiza has regattas just as Palma and Minorca do, with the Ibiza Regatta starting in the bay of Sant Antony de Portmany every other year, seeing competitors sail around the whole island clockwise, and then there’s the JoySail in September, a fairly new event offering more laid back and fun racing over four days. Plus, there are lots of social events involved in this one. Sailors are a fun bunch…. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Things to do in Minorca and Ibiza

I’m worn out thinking about all those sporty things so let’s touch on the culture (although the best bits for Mallorca are already written in Andrew’s month by month guide), so I’m just going to cover a few of my highlights across the islands.

Fiestas of Sant Joan in Ciutadella.

Sant Joan (Ciutadella):

Minorca’s most famous festival takes place in late June, celebrating St. John’s Day. It’s a vibrant spectacle involving parades, traditional equestrian events with skilled riders (”caixers”), and firework displays. The festival has a deep cultural significance and is known for its energy and excitement, especially during the “jaleo,“ where riders showcase their horses’ skills. For me that’s the best bit.

Opera Week (Mahon):

Minorca’s capital, Mahon/Maó, hosts an annual opera festival in May at the Teatre Principal de Maó, one of Spain’s oldest opera houses. The festival attracts renowned opera singers and orchestras, providing a cultural experience steeped in history.

Opera week in Mahon.

International Jazz Festival:

In the springtime, Minorca’s jazz festival brings together musicians from far and wide to perform in various venues across the island. It has grown in popularity over the years and includes concerts, workshops, and jam sessions, with performances often taking place in charming outdoor settings. Spring is easily my favourite time of year before it gets to that “too hot” stage of summer. I love being able to say “I’ll bring a cardi just in case”.

Ibiza International Film Festival:

Held in the autumn, this event showcases independent films from around the world. It’s a significant cultural event on the island, attracting filmmakers, actors, and cinema enthusiasts. And being independent it’s not quite as gaudy or showy as Cannes.

Medieval fair in Ibiza.

Medieval Fair (Dalt Vila):

Every May, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Dalt Vila in Ibiza Town hosts a medieval fair, transforming the historic area into a lively scene with street performers, musicians, artisan markets, and medieval reenactments. It’s an opportunity to experience the island’s history and traditions in a festive atmosphere.

Ibiza Gay Pride.

Ibiza Gay Pride:

One of the most colourful events on the island, Ibiza Gay Pride takes place in June, celebrating diversity and the LGBTQ+ community with parades, beach parties, and cultural events. It’s an inclusive and lively celebration that draws visitors from all over the world. And it’s SO… MUCH… FUN….

The Balearic Islands have a rich history, deep-rooted traditions, and a love for sports, which is reflected in their overflowing calendar. Throughout the year, there are numerous competitions, regattas, and cultural festivals that celebrate music, film, and traditional customs. The islands’ natural beauty, bustling nightlife, great restaurants and lovely hotels, well this all goes together and provides an ideal backdrop for both sporting events and cultural celebrations, making them a year-round destination for visitors seeking active or cultural holidays, or a great blend of the two.