Santa Catalina in Palma has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. The residents association in Santa Catalina, Palma says that the area has become one for stag and hen parties and also for parties in rented apartments.

They say that the noise is intolerable. There are people armed with "whistles and megaphones". Residents who can't take it any more have sold their properties to investors who rent them out for "wild parties".

However, there is some good news for the popular trendy neighbourhood. Condé Nast Traveler, the luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast, has just published its "best tapas streets in Spain" and Santa Catalina has made the list of 35 streets.

According to the magazine "The Spanish enjoy sipping an alfresco glass of wine or beer, on a lively street or overlooking a square. They also like to pair those drinks with tapas, a culinary tradition that’s been embraced around the world. The dream of many foodies visiting Spain is to hop from bar to bar, and tapa to tapa. That culinary pastime inspired this guide to some of Spain’s most famous tapas streets, selected for their combination of gastronomic offerings and lively, festive atmospheres. Whether you order a ración of ham, a pintxo (small plates in Northern Spain), or a tapa unique to one of Spain’s different regions, you can count on good food and a lively scene."

And with regards to Santa Catalina, Condé Nast Traveler states: "Start your search for the perfect tapa in Palma, on the island of Mallorca, at the Santa Catalina Market, located on the Plaça de la Navegació. Wander from career (street) to carrer in the seaside neighbourhood of Santa Catalina which is being rediscovered and revitalised. If you don’t want to rely on serendipity and instead want a more specific starting point to your evening exploring, begin with the pedestrian-only Carrer de la Fábrica."

So, if you have not been to Santa Catalina yet, best you check it out.