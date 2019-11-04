Majorca is a bikers paradise. 01-11-2019 ENRIQUE CALVO

Majorca is an ideal territory for cyclists and hikers. Whether you are a mountain biker or a road cyclist, hiker, hiker or runner, beginner, intermediate or advanced, Majorca has everything for you.

It is not surprising that the best professional cycling teams come to train, as there is minimal rain and warm winter days that can be enjoyed most of the year.

Formerly base camp for the Sky, Movistar, UAE Team Emirtes, Lotto, Soudal, Cofidis, the GB team along with many other global teams whose platoons can often be seen on the roads, both professional and amateur

Winter and spring in Majorca are wonderful seasons for both walking and cycling, particularly when the approximately four million almond trees on the island which are in blossom and lemon and orange trees are full of fruit.

The areas around Llucmajor, Es Raiguer, Sóller and Bunyola are especially pretty. The dramatic Westerly coast running North is spectacular.

The differing seasons are also incredible contrasting with cold crisp days in January and February but sunshine can still be seen, with beautiful early sunny mornings and blue skies from May to October.

Majorca’s topography lends to beautifully rugged mountain terrain with breathtaking views and mountain ranges, scattered with the beautiful quintessential traditional villages and stunning architecture. The rugged mountainous northwest coast: Banyalbufar, Deià, Valldemossa, Sóller, Fornalutx up to Pollença. The northeast coast of the island dotted with fishing villages - Son Serra de Marina, Capdepera, Porto Cristo, Portocolom and the area before you hit Cala Millor, all have great trail routes and surrounding road biking very different to the rest of the island.

Nice climbs like San Salvador and Randa where the monasteries at the top serve refreshments and food are both for the cyclist and the rambler.

The centre of the island fairly flat and home of wine growing - nice for exploring the quieter country lanes and vineyards - Santa Maria, Santa Eugènia, Binissalem and Sencelles.

Where ever you go there is always an opportunity to jump on a bike, pop on a pair of walking boots or don your running trainers and explore. Each area of Majorca comprises of a patchwork blanket making up different areas to explore. Majorca is really geared up for all sporting activities.

It is both easy and economical to hire bikes. When biking there are always stop off places to refuel and continue and you can always plan your route around the many cafes and restaurants with everything from artisan foods, gourmet fine dining and more local traditional Majorcan tapas styles restaurants.

Along with road biking there is also a complete world of mountain biking MTB with an immense amount of trails - again there are many specialised holidays, guides, tours and bike hires.

Road biking Majorca

We are totally spoilt for road biking here.Here is a map of different cycling routes on the island.

Here is a list of some of the main routes.

Biking competitions and sporting events

Not only is the pleasure biking and training amazing here but we also have some great opportunities to take part in events. Here are my favourites:

6Point Challenge

Are challenging but fun cycle rides to the six extremities of the location - to the four compass extremities (north, south, west and east) and to the highest and lowest points on tarred roads. All of the events are multi-day and riders stay in nice hotels, enjoy coffee, lunch stops and great dinners together.

The events are tough but are not races and the emphasis is on enjoyment and camaraderie. It takes place in May every year.The charity ride includes around 400 Kilometres and 6500 meters of climbing.

312km

The 312km is the longest amateur cycling sportive in Europe. The 312km in length and over 5000 meters of climbing. The route starts and ends at the Playa de Muro.

There are three different distances: 167km, 225km and 312km.

Brevets Mallorca Ultra Cycling - Brevet 200

Brevets are non-competitive, long-distance bicycle rides, with distances from 200 km to 2000 km. You do not have to be a member of a organisation to participate in a brevet in Majorca.

Audax Randonneurs Denmark (ARD) is a Danish randonneur organisation, which is part of the Audax Club Parisien (ACP), the worldwide cycling organisation, based in France, which administers and certifies long-distance, non-competitive cycling events.

Brevéts here are conducted as a series of rides, consisting of a 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and a 600 km. These rides normally take place over a two-month period. Majorca is one of the only places in Europe to do this. So, if you want to be part of an international cycling week, this is the place to be. Usually takes place around February and March.

The Vuelta Mallorca

The Challenge Vuelta Ciclista a Mallorca is a series of four professional one day road bicycle races held here usually in late January or early February. This event is very exciting and used an early season preparatory event by many of the top teams in readiness for the bigger races later in the season.

Biking guides and all inclusive trips

There are many biking holidays organised here, training camps, biking guides and clubs to ride with.

Hiking Majorca

Walking and trekking in Majorca are fast growing sports with the backdrop of the beautiful UNESCO world heritage site mountains.

As with the biking in Majorca is also has become a hiking Mecca and can be utilised as such all year round, although I would recommend visiting outside of July to September our hottest months.

Majorca is a paradise for walkers, and there are many well maintained and sign-posted hiking paths for all abilities. Whether you are looking for a peaceful amble in the countryside or something more challenging and rigorous (there are two mountain ranges and five peaks over 1000 metres). Below is a map with different walking routes.

As with the biking, depending on your level of fitness and expertise this will dictate your itinerary. There are many walking guides here and walking holidays.

GR221 Dry Stone Route

This epic 135 kilometre (84 mile) ‘dry stone route’ is the ultimate long distance challenge on the island and runs from Port d'Andratx in the southwest to Pollença in the northwest, through the Tramuntana mountain range.

The route is based on a network of ancient pathways and is split into eight stages – some parts are easier walking and better sign-posted than others. It is best done with the help of a guide as people have been known to really get lost.

If you feel up to the challenge of walking the whole 135 kilometres, there are refuges at various points along the route, where walkers can re-fuel and spend the night.

Events

· The Walking Mallorca Event

The fifth edition of the Mallorca Walking Event will take place in April, 2020. During the course of four days, hundreds of people hike along paths and trails in Majorca following daily treks. An enjoyable social event combining sports, nature and enjoying good company.

The routes will take participants along paths that will charm all nature lovers and allow them to discover a different side of Majorca: charming villages, beautiful beaches of the Majorcan coast and the impressive Tramuntana mountain range.

Each participant will be able to choose between walking 30, 20 or 12.5 kilometres a day, as the routes have been designed so that every person who signs up can pick the route that best adapts to his or her preferences.

• Night walk to Lluc Monastery from Palma

The walk to the Lluc Monastery is a traditional Majorcan pilgrimage which has been held since 1973. The walk is part religious, part sport and open to everyone. It is done in the evening to avoid the summer heat.

The popular trek begins at Plaça Güell de Palma and continues for 42 kilometers to the Lluc Sanctuary. It usually takes between 8 and 13 hours. The night route is spectacular, showing the landscapes of the Serra de Tramuntana. There are some food and drink stops along the way.

