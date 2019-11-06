Mayor of Llucmajor, Éric Jareño Cifuentes. 06-11-2019 Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

With an area of 325 km², the municipality of Llucmajor is the most extensive in Majorca, 15 minutes from Son Sant Joan airport and 20 minutes from Palma.

What can we visit in Llucmajor?

The “Placeta del Sabater” (Plaza del Zapatero) , popularly known as the “jardinet” (the garden), has a triangular surface and in its centre is a monument, made from Santanyí stone, which honours the shoemakers, which was Llucmajor’s main trade until the 70’s. The work of the sculptor Tomás Vila, inaugurated in 1963, represents differente scenes from this skilled trade.

The Statue of King Jaume III

In the centre of Llucmajor, visitors can admire buildings with character, modernist facades, which were built at the beginning of the 20th century, influenced by the current artisit movement of the moment. Among them are: “Ca Ses Xilenes” (house of the Chilenas), “Colón” Cafe, Antic Hotel España, Tabu Bar or “La Caixa” building.

The current parish church of Sant Miquel, work of the architect Isidro González Velázquez, was built in a Gothic style from 1386. The works began in 1784 and ended presumably towards 1866, the date that appears on the greater portal. In this church rested the mortal remains of King Jaume III before being transferred to Palma’s Cathedral.

The Fish Market (former fishmonger), was completed in 1916 and is the work of the architect Jaume Alenyar. The building is of modernist character, with a simple structure and a single floor with few decorative elements.Today it is houses Llucmajor’s Tourist Office.

The Convent and church of Sant Bonaventura was built between 1620 and 1656. The convent was built after the temple in the second half of the seventeenth century. The bronze statue of “S’Espigolera”, located at the front of the Convent of Sant Bonaventura, illustrates a girl with braids, dressed in the typical Majorcan costume and carryng a bundle of spikes. The monument is dedicated to Maria Antonia Salvá, poet of the city, whose poems describe life in the countryside.

Sa Marina de Llucmajor

Located to the south of the island, Llucmajor is the most extensive municipality of Majorca. Fine sand beaches and wonderful coves merge along its 47 kilometres of steep coastline, ideal for sailing, fishing or diving. Or just enjoy the calm and tranquility that this wonderful place offers.

The mild climate (average temperatures of 27º C in summer and 14º C in winter) and easy access to the whole area, make the coast of Llucmajor the ideal destination for all types of tourism, particularly the family.

Llucmajor Coast consists of numerous residential areas, along the Cap Blanc road: Son Veri, Las Palmeras, Maioris, Puigderros, Sa Torre, Badia Blava, Badia Gran, Tolleric, Cala Pi, Vallgornera, Es Pas, S’Estanyol de Migjorn and Son Bieló.

Along the Coast of Llucmajor you can enjoy the wonderful viewpoints in Son Verí Nou, Maioris, Sa Torre, Badia Blava, Badia Gran and at the end of the road of Cap Blanc, the lighthouse of the same name, the beach of Cala Pi and the defence towers of Cala Pi, Cap Blanc, Cap Enderrocat and S’Estalella.

Ideal for cycling and hiking, with routes that run along the coast and inland.

In Maioris, Puigderrós and Bahia you can find shopping centres with supermarkets, pharmacies, fashion shops, hairdressers and beauty centres, bars and restaurants.

On the road to Cap Lighthouse, we pass by the Refugi de S’Aguila, with spectacular views of the Cliff and once past it we arrive at the beach of Cala Pi, awarded with the flag of Ecoplayas in a cliff area of crystalline waters. We return to Cap Blanc and continue towards the Talayotic village of Capocorb vell, one of the best preserved in the Mediterranean. Once past the village, we arrive at S’Estanyol, with its Nautical Club and its fishermen’s houses lined up along the coast.

S’Arenal de Llucmajor

A former fishing village it is now a tourist neighbourhood with great population expansion, especially since the 70’s. It offers a wide sandy beach, where in summer many tourists gather, along the immense and remodelled promenade, reaching Palma. The main church is named Nuestra señora de la Lactancia and its patron saint is San Cristóbal, which is celebrated in July along with the well known Fiestas de S’Arenal.

S’Arenal has a very important yacht club and marina Club Náutico Arenal, famous for its sailing competitions. The Regatta S.A.R Princess Sofía takes place every March. The club offers water sporting activities all year round.

S’Arenal offers a beach full of palm trees, a spectacular promenade to Palma and plenty of space for sporting activities. There is a sport centre with an artificial turf field, a heated swimming pool, a small municipal library and other facilities. Hotels, shops, nightclubs, cafes, bars and restaurants line the sea front. Arenal has the largest hotel capacity in Llucmajor, adapted to all needs: families, Adults Only, All Inclusive, Cyclists and some hotels even accept pets.