Mallorca Live Festival has received two nominations for the Fest Awards. The most important music event in the Balearics has been selected in the categories of Best Large Format Festival and Best Festival for Innovation, sharing nominations with some of the most important national festivals.

The Mallorcan festival celebrated its most important and international edition to date last June, bringing together 72,000 people over a weekend in which artists such as C. Tangana, Christina Aguilera, Muse, Jamie XX, Franz Ferdinand, Justice, The Blessed Madonna and Izal, among many others, gathered at the Old Aquapark in Magalluf.

The Fest Awards are the only recognition in Spain dedicated exclusively to music festivals. Its mission is to recognise, value, celebrate the work and creativity of professionals responsible for the development of these events, to be a seal of quality and reference at international level.

The organisers of Mallorca Live Festival are working on what will be the sixth edition, which will take place in Calvia on the 18th, 19th and 20th of May 2023.

The event will be one of the essential dates on the spring festival calendar and will take place from Thursday to Saturday.

The organisers are already working with the different administrations on a mobility plan in accordance with the scale of the event.

In parallel, it is working with tour operators to improve the transport and accommodation offer for all those attending from mainland Spain and other countries.