The Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival is going to be celebrating its eleventh year in real style this year as it enters into a new decade. Festival director Sandra Lipski this morning presented this year’s event and announced that the opening night at the Teatre Principal, will star this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes, Ruben Östlund, who will present his film The Triangle of Sadness.
This year’s Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or winner to star in Mallorca
Eleventh Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival presented, award for Nastassja Kinski
