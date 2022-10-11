The Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival is going to be celebrating its eleventh year in real style this year as it enters into a new decade. Festival director Sandra Lipski this morning presented this year’s event and announced that the opening night at the Teatre Principal, will star this year’s Palme d’Or winner at Cannes, Ruben Östlund, who will present his film The Triangle of Sadness.

Östlund will be joined by Lone Scherfig, director of films such as One day; the actress Laia Costa, whose work in Cinco lobitos is gaining a lot of attention this year and Ed Lachmann, who will receive a new award for cinematography called Evolution Cinematographer Icon, which is part of the boost the festival intends to give to this part of the film profession.

In addition there is a new prize that will be awarded annually at the festival and will be given by the Mallorca Film Commission, as announced by Councillor for Tourism and Sport Andreu Serra. This year’s award will go to the German actress Nastassja Kinski, who has worked in films such as Paris, Texas, Tess and Cat People.

Lipski also announced that the collaboration with different publications specialising in photography such as British Cinematographer and Camera & Light Magazine will allow talks on the subject and, in addition, a live connection on the 28th of October at the CineCiutat with Lawraence Sher, director of photography on the film Joker, who will enter via videoconference after the screening of the film starring Joaquin Phoenix and who is now working on its sequel.

The festivalwil tale place from October 26 to November 1.

For more information go to: https://www.evolutionfilmfestival.com/