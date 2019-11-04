Meliá Hotels International have invested more than 250 million euros in the resort of Magaluf
2019-11-04 01:00:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Meliá Hotels International is investing heavily in its hotels in a resort which is changing by the minute.
Meliá Hotels International put the icing on the cake in Magaluf with the opening of Momentum Plaza, a new pedestrianised space full of shops, trendy restaurants and leisure activities, which aims to become a place for locals to come together and for visitors to discover what makes Magaluf a must-visit destination.