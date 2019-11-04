The Meliá Hotels International is investing heavily in its hotels in a resort which is changing by the minute. 31-10-2019 Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

Meliá Hotels International put the icing on the cake in Magaluf with the opening of Momentum Plaza, a new pedestrianised space full of shops, trendy restaurants and leisure activities, which aims to become a place for locals to come together and for visitors to discover what makes Magaluf a must-visit destination.