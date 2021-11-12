Mallorca offers a wide and varied sports agenda that covers all the needs of sports lovers. The island, due to its sporting tradition, climatic conditions and infrastructures, is the ideal place for holding sporting events of great tourist impact throughout the year. In addition, it is especially ideal for the realization of sports stays, training camps or clinics, thanks to the conditions and professionalism of its network of specialised services and facilities.

Here is a listing of sporting events for 2021 and 2022 and a map where the locations take place.

CYCLING

Semana Internacional de Ciclismo Master

When: 11/10/22

Where: Playa de Palma, Palma

Email: m.hernandez@unisportconsulting.com

Website: vueltamallorca.com/semana-masters

Register: elitechip.net

Mallorca 312

When: 24/10/21

When: 30/4/22

Where: Playa de Muro, Muro

Email: xisco@milestoneseries.cc

Website and register: milestoneseries.cc

UCI Track Champions League Mallorca

When: 6/11/21

Where: Velòdrom Illes Balears, Palma

Email: florian.pavia@ucitrackchampionsleague.com

Website and register: ucitrackchampionsleague.com

Trofeu ciclista Pla de Mallorca

When: 19/5/22

Where: Ariany

Email: info@plamallorca.com

Website and Register: plamallorca.com

Gran Fondo Palma

When: 21/10/22

Where: Palma

Email: info@milestoneseries.cc

Website and register: milestoneseries.cc

Triathlons

Mallorca 140.6 Triatlon

When: 22/9/22

When: 25/9/21

Where: Alcudia

Email: info@mallorca140-6.com

Email: david@kumulus.es

Website: mallorca140-6triathlon.com

Register: avaibooksports.com/inscripcion/mallorca-1406/inscripcion_datos mallorca140-6triathlon.com

Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3

When: 16/10/2022

Where: Alcudia

Email: celia.angulo@ironman.com

Website: ironman.com/im703-mallorca

Register: www.ironman.com/im703-mallorca-register

Powerman Mallorca

When: 23/10/21

Where: Felanitx

Email: david@kumulus.es

Website: powermanmallorca.com

Register: sportmaniacs.com/es/services/inscription/v-world-series-powermanmallorca-duathlon

Challenge Peguera Mallorca

When: 16/10/2021

Where: Paguera

Email: ice@calvia.com

Website and register: challenge-mallorca.com

Triathlon Internacional Portocolom

When: 11/04/2022

Where: Portocolom, Felanitx

Email: david@kumulus.es

Website and register: triathlonportocolom.net

RUNNING

Zafiro Palma Marathon

When: 10/10/21

Where: Palma

Email: info@zafiropalmamarathon.com

Website: palmademallorcamarathon.com

Register: avaibooksports.com/inscripcion/zafiro-palmamarathon-2021/inscripcion_datos/?lang=en

Mallorca 5000 Skyrunning

When: 23/10/2021

Where: Soller - Pollensa

Email: david@kumulus.es

Email: info@zafiropalmamarathon.com

Website: mallorca5000.com

Register: elitechip.net/index.php?zwshow=compdet&idcomp=7077105 infomallorca5000@gmail.com

Spartan Mallorca

When: 24/10/21

When: 12/2/22

Where: Palma

Email: monica.sanz@spartanraceeurope.com

Website and register: spartanrace.es

Galatzó Trail Mallorca

When: 21/11/21

When: 20/3/22

Where: Calvia

Email: ice@calvia.com

Website and registe: galatzotrail.com

Half Marathon Magaluf

When: 23/4/22

Where: Magalluf, Calvia

Email: ice@calvia.com

Website and register: maratonmagaluf.com

Sea sports and sailing

Open Water Swim

When: 28/5-4/6/22

Where: Colonia de Sant Jordi, Ses Salines

Email: matthew@bestcentresports.com

Website: bestopenwater.com/es

Register: bestopenwater.com/es/open-waterevents/#anclaEntries

Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofía (Regatta)



When: 1-3/10/21

Where: Palma

Email: info@trofeoprincesasofia.org

Website and register: www.trofeoprincesasofia.org

Copa del Rey de Vela

When: 8/22

Where: Palma

Email: coordeportiva@rcnp.es

Website and register: www.regatacopadelrey.com

Mulitsports

Mallorca Golf Open

When: 21-24/10/21

Where: Golf Santa Ponsa

Website: www.europeantour.com/european-tour

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A

When: 4-7/11/21

Where: T-Golf & Country Club

Email: gerencia@fbgolf.com

Website: www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Register: europeantour.com/challenge-tour

Mallorca Championships ATP 250

When: 6/22

Where: Santa Ponsa, Calvià

Email: info@mallorca-championships.com

Website and register: www.mallorca-championships.com

Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby’s International Realty

When: 29/8-3/9/22

Where: Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, Manacor

Email: challengerdirector@rafanadalacademy.com

Website: www.rafanadalopen.com

Register: bookings.rafanadalopen.com

