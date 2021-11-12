Mallorca offers a wide and varied sports agenda that covers all the needs of sports lovers. The island, due to its sporting tradition, climatic conditions and infrastructures, is the ideal place for holding sporting events of great tourist impact throughout the year. In addition, it is especially ideal for the realization of sports stays, training camps or clinics, thanks to the conditions and professionalism of its network of specialised services and facilities.
Here is a listing of sporting events for 2021 and 2022 and a map where the locations take place.
CYCLING
Semana Internacional de Ciclismo Master
When: 11/10/22
Where: Playa de Palma, Palma
Email: m.hernandez@unisportconsulting.com
Website: vueltamallorca.com/semana-masters
Register: elitechip.net
Mallorca 312
When: 24/10/21
When: 30/4/22
Where: Playa de Muro, Muro
Email: xisco@milestoneseries.cc
Website and register: milestoneseries.cc
UCI Track Champions League Mallorca
When: 6/11/21
Where: Velòdrom Illes Balears, Palma
Email: florian.pavia@ucitrackchampionsleague.com
Website and register: ucitrackchampionsleague.com
Trofeu ciclista Pla de Mallorca
When: 19/5/22
Where: Ariany
Email: info@plamallorca.com
Website and Register: plamallorca.com
Gran Fondo Palma
When: 21/10/22
Where: Palma
Email: info@milestoneseries.cc
Website and register: milestoneseries.cc
Triathlons
Mallorca 140.6 Triatlon
When: 22/9/22
When: 25/9/21
Where: Alcudia
Email: info@mallorca140-6.com
Email: david@kumulus.es
Website: mallorca140-6triathlon.com
Register: avaibooksports.com/inscripcion/mallorca-1406/inscripcion_datos mallorca140-6triathlon.com
Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3
When: 16/10/2022
Where: Alcudia
Email: celia.angulo@ironman.com
Website: ironman.com/im703-mallorca
Register: www.ironman.com/im703-mallorca-register
Powerman Mallorca
When: 23/10/21
Where: Felanitx
Email: david@kumulus.es
Website: powermanmallorca.com
Register: sportmaniacs.com/es/services/inscription/v-world-series-powermanmallorca-duathlon
Challenge Peguera Mallorca
When: 16/10/2021
Where: Paguera
Email: ice@calvia.com
Website and register: challenge-mallorca.com
Triathlon Internacional Portocolom
When: 11/04/2022
Where: Portocolom, Felanitx
Email: david@kumulus.es
Website and register: triathlonportocolom.net
RUNNING
Zafiro Palma Marathon
When: 10/10/21
Where: Palma
Email: info@zafiropalmamarathon.com
Website: palmademallorcamarathon.com
Register: avaibooksports.com/inscripcion/zafiro-palmamarathon-2021/inscripcion_datos/?lang=en
Mallorca 5000 Skyrunning
When: 23/10/2021
Where: Soller - Pollensa
Email: david@kumulus.es
Email: info@zafiropalmamarathon.com
Website: mallorca5000.com
Register: elitechip.net/index.php?zwshow=compdet&idcomp=7077105 infomallorca5000@gmail.com
Spartan Mallorca
When: 24/10/21
When: 12/2/22
Where: Palma
Email: monica.sanz@spartanraceeurope.com
Website and register: spartanrace.es
Galatzó Trail Mallorca
When: 21/11/21
When: 20/3/22
Where: Calvia
Email: ice@calvia.com
Website and registe: galatzotrail.com
Half Marathon Magaluf
When: 23/4/22
Where: Magalluf, Calvia
Email: ice@calvia.com
Website and register: maratonmagaluf.com
Sea sports and sailing
Open Water Swim
When: 28/5-4/6/22
Where: Colonia de Sant Jordi, Ses Salines
Email: matthew@bestcentresports.com
Website: bestopenwater.com/es
Register: bestopenwater.com/es/open-waterevents/#anclaEntries
Trofeo SAR Princesa Sofía (Regatta)
When: 1-3/10/21
Where: Palma
Email: info@trofeoprincesasofia.org
Website and register: www.trofeoprincesasofia.org
Copa del Rey de Vela
When: 8/22
Where: Palma
Email: coordeportiva@rcnp.es
Website and register: www.regatacopadelrey.com
Mulitsports
Mallorca Golf Open
When: 21-24/10/21
Where: Golf Santa Ponsa
Website: www.europeantour.com/european-tour
Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A
When: 4-7/11/21
Where: T-Golf & Country Club
Email: gerencia@fbgolf.com
Website: www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/
Register: europeantour.com/challenge-tour
Mallorca Championships ATP 250
When: 6/22
Where: Santa Ponsa, Calvià
Email: info@mallorca-championships.com
Website and register: www.mallorca-championships.com
Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby’s International Realty
When: 29/8-3/9/22
Where: Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, Manacor
Email: challengerdirector@rafanadalacademy.com
Website: www.rafanadalopen.com
Register: bookings.rafanadalopen.com
