Although we are all experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mallorca is still the place to escape from daily life, the place where you can make the most of the sun, nature and tourist resources. For this reason, we work hard to provide you with the safest possible holiday, implementing any necessary precautionary measures recommended by the health authorities.

Whenever you can and want to, make your holiday dreams come true. Our island is OPEN and WELCOMES you.

Enjoy our island and follow all the recommendations for preventing COVID-19.

A SMOOTH HOLIDAY

To enjoy your stay with the maximum health guarantees, here are some information and advice that may be useful.

HEALTHCARE

Mallorca does not present any health risks but in case of needing medical attention, it has a complete network of hospitals and clinics, as well as public and private medical centres, which guarantee our visitors the medical and pharmaceutical attention they may need during their stay.

EMERGENCIES

The emergency number is 112 and works 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The call is free and offers personalised attention in different languages. Through this telephone number all calls to ambulances, firemen and security forces are coordinated to achieve a faster and more effective response to any emergency.

PHARMACIES

The pharmacies have the same opening hours as the shops, although some offer longer opening hours. Outside these hours you can be attended to in one of the pharmacies on duty.

INSURANCE

Before the trip, check that you have all the necessary documentation in case you need medical assistance during your stay and that it covers all the contingencies that may arise. EU citizens should bear in mind that in order to receive medical assistance in a public centre, it is essential to have the European Health Insurance Card (E111).

RECOMMENDED VACCINES

Covid-19

DRINKING WATER

Tap water in Mallorca is drinkable, suitable for consumption and can be used for drinking and cooking. However, the majority of the resident population buys bottled water.

SPECIFIC HAZARDS

In Mallorca, summers are hot and humid. It is therefore necessary to keep well hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during the central hours of the day, as well as taking the necessary protective measures.

In pine woods areas, between January and March, we can find the pine processionary caterpillar, so called because they go in procession one after the other. These caterpillars produce hives and you have to be careful with your skin and eyes. Avoid touching or stepping on them.

In summer, there may occasionally be jellyfish on the beach. In case of a sting, it is best to go to the Red Cross post, which usually serves the main beaches.

Summer in Mallorca: More than just sun and beach

In Summer Mallorca bustles with visitors seeking sun and beach. There are beaches for all tastes, from large, fine white-sand beaches to small, isolated, charming, crystal-clear coves. Summer is the perfect season to enjoy nautical and water sports, as well as a wide cultural and leisure offer combining tradition and modernity.

For windsurfing and kitesurfing enthusiasts, summer gives the best winds, especially in beaches like Can Pastilla, Ciutat Jardí and s’Arenal, which are close to Palma; Muro and Can Picafort in the north and Colònia de Sant Pere in Artà. Summer is also ideal for scuba diving, since the mild Mediterranean temperatures allow you to dive without a wetsuit.

The entire coast offers fascinating sea beds. The more experienced divers will find really spectacular dive sites that appear in all diving guides, including Cala es Carbó, es Colomer and the Island of sa Dragonera, with mysterious caves, tunnels, walls and wrecks that have become artificial reefs attracting a rich underwater marine life.

Another way of discovering this stunning hidden world is to take a glass bottom boat tour that can be arranged in many towns of Mallorca. In summer pleasure boats increase the number of routes and frequency. You can book a tour anywhere along the coast. They offer a variety of itineraries. The most emblematic tours take visitors to privileged destinations like Formentor, sa Calobra and the islands of Cabrera and sa Dragonera.

Canoe trips are also another attractive option to discover the beauty of our coast. In mid June canoe enthusiasts can take part in the already traditional Dragonera Canoe Tour. The event brings together 500 canoeists from all over the world every year. The 13-Km tour begins at the beach of Sant Elm.

Summer festivals

If marine-related activities are characteristic of the summer season in Mallorca, traditional festivals are no less so. They include the traditional open-air concerts in which music and dance provide the entertainment on festive nights. The festival programmes offer a wide range of activities and events for all ages, including the most popular national and international bands.

The festival of Sant Joan marks the beginning of summer. On the eve of Sant Joan Day (23 June), bonfires are lit by the sea and the party goes on until sunrise. This magical night is especially celebrated in Palma, Calvia, Deya, Muro, Sant Joan and Felanitx, where “Sant Joan Pelós” dances as part of a very old ritual.

The next fiesta is the Festival of Sant Pere, the patron saint of fishermen. Many coastal towns organize beautiful sea parades. The Festival of Sant Marçal takes place in Marratxí on 30 June. It is a perfect opportunity to see the pottery products that has made the municipality famous. The Festival of la Verge del Carme takes place In July. From the promenade, you can see the beautifully decorated boats in procession.

In August, Pollensa celebrates a festival in honour of la Mare de Déu dels Àngels, the town’s patron saint. The festival is famous for the Moors and Christians mock battle. The first act begins in Plaça Major at 5am, when the municipal band plays the aubade. The most eagerly awaited event takes place in the evening. It is a re-enactment of the battle fought in 1550 in which the townspeople, led by Joan Mas, defeated Dragut’s pirates.

Sant Bartolomé Day, on 24 August, is celebrated in many towns of Mallorca. The most remarkable event takes place in Alcudia. “La Festa de les Llanternes” (festival of lanterns) is a traditional local festival. Children parade along the medieval streets with lanterns made with water melons and melons and sing traditional Mallorcan songs.

The Festival of Rei Jaume I is held in Calvia at the beginning of September. It commemorates the arrival of the Christian ships to the beach of Santa Ponsa in 1229. The most remarkable events include the re-enactment of the disembarkation and battle between the Moors and the Christians, the “gegants” (giants) and “capgrossos” (large-heads) parades and the medieval markets. The last summer festival coincides with the end of the grape harvest. In Binissalem, a land of good wines, they celebrate in great style. Wine and “fideus de vermar” (“grape harvest” vermicelli), an old, tasty recipe made with lamb meat, are typical festival food and drink.

A summer of music and shows

In the summer months the number of concerts and shows increases featuring the best artists of the current international scene. They perform in auditoriums and theatres as well as in a large number of festivals held on the island in summer. One of the most important events is a concert at the Torrent de Pareis. It is choir concert that is held in July in a stunning natural venue surrounded by cliffs. This makes it one of the most popular concerts.

Lovers of classical music can enjoy such important festivals as the Deya International Festival, Chopin Festival of Valldemossa (the first festival in Europe that was devoted to the Polish composer), Antoni Lliteres Classical Music Festival (in remembrance of the Mallorcan, Baroque music composer), Mancomunitat Pla de Mallorca International Festival, “Serenates d’Estiu” International Music Festival, Cala Ratjada Serenades, Bellver Music Festival and Pollensa Festival (member of the prestigious European Festival Association).

Jazz is also very present in the summer nights with extraordinary events such as Jazz Voyeur Festival, Alcudia Jazz Festival, Festival Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla and Sa Taronja Jazz Festival. Other cycles that are held in summer are the Vila de Capdepera International Percussion Festival, Guitarras del Mundo (world guitars), Son de Nit in Pollença, Noches Mediterráneas (Mediterranean Nights), Sóller International Folklore Festival and Waiting for Waits, a festival that pays tribute to the Californian musician Tom Waits.

The Calvia Opera Festival is held in August and September and is devoted to opera bouffe. The most prestigious companies perform in the Mallorca Ballet Season from June to February. You can also see the latest dance productions by small and medium-size companies in the Dansamàniga Festival held in Cala Millor from August to December.

For hiking enthusiasts, the ‘Des Güell a Lluc a peu’ (Güell-Lluc March) takes place on the first Saturday of August. It is a popular pilgrimage that is held annually since 1974. At present it brings together 50,000 participants, many of them from the mainland and abroad. The march begins in Plaça des Güell in Palma at 11pm. An iron sculpture by the artist Pep Canyelles with the title ‘Marxaires’ was installed in the square. The 48Km march takes around 8-13 hours.

“Nit de l’Art” (night of art) is another important event in which gallery owners and artists launch the new season. It is held in Palma on a Thursday in mid September and it is a unique opportunity to see the work of important figures of the international art scene. Museums, art galleries, culture centres and artist studios are open from 8pm to 11pm. They offer appetizers and wine on a festive night centred on contemporary art.

The event marks the end of summer and the beginning of a vibrant exhibition season in the main cities of Mallorca.

All kind of beachs at your fingertips

The island of Mallorca is known around the world for its warm weather and for its wonderful beaches. The approximately 300 beaches of the island are one of the main reasons that attract visitors from around the world to Mallorca.

Regardless of whether they have white sand or rocks, turquoise or crystal clear waters or are isolated or equipped with all services, all the beaches in Mallorca have a unique charm. It depends on your preferences.

According to your interests, you might want to take refuge in a wonderful crystal-clear cove or spend a day in a beach offering a variety of services like sunbeds, sunshades and beach bars.

You will find a charming beach or cove anywhere on the island. There are beaches in the north of Mallorca. They are mostly sandy and rocky, with crystal-clear and slightly colder water. In the East, you will find fine white sandy beaches with turquoise waters, some of which remain unspoilt. They can be reached on foot through forests or walking down the rocks. The beaches of Mallorca are formed by the mouthes of streams, since there are no rivers in Mallorca.

In the areas that are most popular among tourists like Palma, Calvia and Alcudia, the beaches are equipped with numerous services for those who have come to Mallorca to relax: sunshades, sunbeds, beach bars, pedal boats, etc. They also offer water activities such as kitesurfing or riding on a banana boat. The beaches provide lifeguard service and some of them, like Platja de Palma, Can Pere Antoni and Platja de son Maties, are equipped with ramps for people with reduced mobility and adapted chairs so that everyone can enjoy a swim in the sea of Mallorca.

Platja de Palma is one of the most popular beaches of Mallorca. It is located near Palma and is one of the best cared for and connected beaches of the island. A large proportion of visitors stay in the Playa de Palma area (Can Pastilla, El Arenal, Cala Estancia). The Magalluf area, in Calvia, is a British holiday area par excellence. It has a wide offer of restaurants, bars, hotels and clubs.

If you are looking for more isolated beaches you should visit Calas de Mallorca (Manacor), an area consisting of several small coves and Formentor, from where you can see Minorca on a clear day. They have all received EU awards for their beauty and safety.

Among the many beaches in Mallorca, there is also room for the deep-rooted tradition of naturist beaches. In Mallorca, there are several naturist beaches both near and away from Palma. Nudism is practised in es Trenc (Campos), la Playa del Mago (Portals Vells) and several other places.

One of the advantages of being on island is that when the winds blow from the north the beaches facing that direction will have a heavy swell. This makes them ideal to practise sports like windsurfing and surfing, although you have to be careful if you are going canoeing. The same happens when the wind blows from the south.

Before swimming it is important to check the sea conditions and follow the flag indications that can be found in most beaches of Mallorca. A green flag means that it is safe to swim, yellow means that you must be careful and red that you should not go into the water due to poor sea conditions.

Accommodation: Commitment to quality

Out of all the accommodation offer of the Balearic Islands, more than 60% is located on the island of Mallorca, with a total area of 3,640 sq. kilometers. No for nothing, some of the most internationally prestigious hotel chains took their first steps in Mallorca. Thanks to their knowledge and experience in tourism, these companies are constantly innovating to adapt to new technologies, which together with the extraordinarily beautiful natural and landscape resources make Mallorca a top tourist destination in the Mediterranean.

Most of the hotels and apartments are located in the different tourist areas along the island’s coast, near long, sandy beaches and coves. Tourist areas offer visitors a large array of services and a great complementary offer adapted to individual requirements.

For those who want to enjoy a more urban environment, the capital Palma has become a cosmopolitan destination with a wide range of accommodation options. Some of them are located in old palaces or emblematic buildings of the city.

Hotel specialisation

Many hotels on the island offer a service specialized and adapted to the interests of each type of visitor. There are increasingly more hotels with spa areas where guest can relax and rest during their holidays. They offer all kind of health and wellness products. It is also worth mentioning that Mallorca has a vast experience in hosting conferences and incentive meetings. The island’s venues have meeting halls to host conferences and attend to the needs of conference organizers, giving them the possibility of holding all kinds of events in their facilities.

Mallorca also attracts a large number of sports enthusiasts, both amateurs and professionals. The island offers a wide range of facilities and specialised accommodation for this type of visitors. Thanks to the growth of sports like cycling many hotels and apartments have bicycle rental services, specific parking areas, washing facilities, repair workshops and specific menus, among other services. These specialised hotels offer hikers, nordic walkers and tennis players, as well as guests practicing other sports, a number of services linked to their active holidays.

Mallorca has many golf courses and exclusive hotels near or adjacent to the courses. This makes things easier for golfers.

The island also offers a great choice for family holidays. Most hotels and apartments have parks, swimming pools and entertainment for young and not so young guests.

Additionally, Mallorcan hoteliers are strongly committed to sustainable growth, managing waste in an environmentally friendly way, installing water-saving bathroom fixtures and even solar panels to supply clean energy to the hotel facilities.

Nightlife

The nightlife of Mallorca consists of a large number of clubs and bars distributed around the island. They are usually small, lively bars with a great atmosphere. If you want to go clubbing, one of the most popular nightlife areas is paseo marítimo in Palma, with a large concentration of night clubs. Other options include the different tourist areas. One of the most lively areas is Magalluf.

