We have everything under the sun but Mallorca has more than just the sunshine and there is plenty to do in the autumn, winter and spring so we are not just a summer destination. The idea of this section is to give you an insight into what you can do when you are on the island so that you get the maximum enjoyment from your stay.

Mallorca is an ideal place for sports training during the low season, we have some fantastic restaurants which cater for all tastes. We have some scenic countryside and lots more. We hope that this section will help you discover our beautiful island.