Situated in the “Philippe Starck designed” Port Adriano & the picturesque Marina Cala D’or, Mallorca, Marivent Yachts is synonymous with luxury, quality, and exceptional service in the yachting industry. As a premier yacht dealer, we offer a wide range of yachts and comprehensive services tailored to meet the needs of every seafarer.

Marivent Yachts was founded with a passion for the sea and a dedication to providing top-notch yachting experiences. Now over 35 years of experience, we have established ourselves as a trusted name in Mallorca, known for our extensive selection of yachts and personalized customer service. Our mission is to ensure that every client finds their perfect vessel and enjoys an unparalleled yachting experience.

Featuring renowned brands such as Fjord and Bluegame these yachts combine Luxury, style, and speed.



MARIVENT YACHTS is taking care exclusively of the distribution of theses 2 brands for Spain and Germany.



Fjord Yachts, a renowned name in the world of luxury boating, has been setting new standards in yacht design and performance. Established in Norway, Fjord Yachts has a rich heritage dating back to 1960 and is since 20 years manufactured in Germany. Over the decades, the brand has evolved, blending traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create some of the most distinctive and sought-after yachts on the market.

Performance is at the heart of Fjord Yachts. Engineered with huge deck space and safe seaworthiness, these yachts offer a thrilling experience on the water. An excellent family & friends boat, which was a trendsetter in the marine market with their walk-around concept.





Bluegame 54

Bluegame Yachts, a brand of Sanlorenzo, continues to redefine luxury and innovation in the yachting industry. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge design, Bluegame Yachts blend functionality with elegance, offering unparalleled maritime experiences. Each yacht embodies the Sanlorenzo brand commitment to quality and sophistication, ensuring that every journey is marked by comfort and style. As the industry evolves, Bluegame Yachts remains at the forefront, setting new standards and captivating yachting enthusiasts worldwide.

We are also pleased to offer an exclusive selection of Say Carbon Fibre Yachts, meticulously crafted in Germany, alongside Austin Parker Yachts, renowned for their exquisite Italian design. These yachts epitomise luxury, performance, and timeless elegance, catering to the discerning tastes of yachting enthusiasts worldwide. Whether you seek the cutting-edge technology of Say yachts or the sophisticated charm of Austin Parker, our collection promises to elevate your yachting experience to new heights. Discover the perfect vessel to embark on your next maritime adventure with us today.

Marivent Yachts goes beyond just selling yachts; we offer a comprehensive range of services to enhance your yachting lifestyle, our skilled technicians ensure your yacht remains in prime condition. You can protect your yacht from the elements with our secure indoor dry storage facilities. 24/7 Summer Service, with weekend emergency services. Enjoy peace of mind during the summer months with our round-the-clock service, ensuring your yacht is always ready for your next adventure. At Marivent Yachts, our specialized team is dedicated to securing the perfect moorings for yachts in Mallorca.

Our test-center in Port Adriano offers a perfect opportunity to choose the right boat for each customer-wishes.

Bluegame 74

What sets Marivent Yachts apart is our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized service and expert advice. We pride ourselves on our extensive knowledge of the yachting industry and our ability to match clients with the perfect yacht for their needs.

“Our experience with Marivent Yachts was exceptional. The team’s knowledge and dedication made purchasing our yacht a pleasure.” - Malcolm Read

Embark on your yachting journey with Marivent Yachts and experience the ultimate in luxury and service. Visit us at Port Adriano or Cala D’or, Mallorca, or contact us at info@mariventyachts.com or phone +34 971 676 474 to discover more about our offerings.