Among its varied offer, dishes such as fried slaughter or lamb, quail, tongue with capers, grilled cuttlefish and cuttlefish in sauce, suckling pig, lamb ribs and shoulder, sirloin or T-bone (steak) stand out. The Restaurant Es Cruce has a very extensive menu which is complemented by other more classic Mallorcan dishes, with arròs brut as one of the stars of the restaurant.

Guillem Garí is in charge of the restaurant and he has always promoted three aspects that have ensured that every day around a thousand people pass through his establishment. Firstly, he emphasises the quality of the produce, preferably locally produced and with guaranteed freshness.

On the other hand, good service is a must, and something that stands out at Es Cruce is its speed and efficiency even though the restaurant may be full. In fact, they are experts at serving tables with many diners, to whom the dishes are delivered in a coordinated manner. It is worth mentioning that they have a terrace to enjoy an evening on a summer night.

Another service for which Es Cruce stands out is takeaway food, with suckling pig as the star dish. The system is very quick and all you have to do is go to the restaurant, place your order at the cash desk and within a few minutes you can pick up your takeaway order at an ideal temperature to get home and enjoy the dishes.

Among its specialities are snails, a typical dish that is at its best during the celebration of Sant Marc, on 25th April, when the restaurant prepares several tons of snails.

For all these reasons, a visit this summer to Restaurant Es Cruce in Vilafranca will be an excellent opportunity to discover Mallorcan cuisine, enjoy first-class service and, what's more, at reasonable prices.



Closed from Sunday 28th to Wednesday 31st July, open Thursday 1st August.

Tel. 971-560073