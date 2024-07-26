The season at AMOK, the new epicentre of Mallorcan clubbing, started last Saturday, July 20th with a programme designed by AMOK, with Recardo Patrick as master of ceremonies at two of its parties and, in addition, with the collaboration of Danzú, Yügen and Mentiroso, well-known promoters on the island.



A musical cocktail, tailored to the most demanding tastes, meticulously designed to capture the authenticity and energy of this privileged place. The best sessions of reggaeton, urban music, Afrohouse, electronic music or disco music from the 80‘s and 90’s, seasoned with performances by renowned national and international guest artists, which we will be revealing on the AMOK website and social networks.

‘We are excited to announce the opening of the soul of AMOK, the place where you can find yourself and get lost, where you can be unique and part of it all’ explains Patrick, lead singer of the 99 LOVE BALLOON and BLACK PANDA shows and guru of this impressive project that comes to Mallorca to change the status quo of entertainment on the island, with magic and fun as the main theme.

Located in Playa de Palma, AMOK is part of an architectural space of avant-garde design and cinematic dimensions (30,000 m²) that is set to be the new temple of entertainment in Europe.

AMOK is warming up its engines with its parties and roster of guest artists, before the Grand Opening, scheduled for the first fortnight of August.

Table reservations and ticket sales are now open on the official website www.amokmallorca.com offering music and party fans the opportunity to secure a seat from Tuesday to Sunday at AMOK, which promises to be one of the hottest venues in the Balearics by 2024.

EVERY SATURDAY FROM 11PM TO 6AM

Enter the world of GLamok, a disco party that will transport you to a universe where glamour and audacity meet in a splendid embrace. Inspired by the opulence of the latest Gucci collections, the exuberance of Gatsby and the vibrant energy of Studio 54, Glamok promises a dreamy, out-of-control night.

SUNDAYS FROM 8PM TO 5AM

The devilish rhythms and hypnotic percussions of Afrohouse give life to BLACK PANDA, AMOK's proposal for alternate Sundays. The sound of drums, maracas, harps, flutes and trumpets fused with hot, mestizo and mutant house will be the central axis of this electronic experience that connects Africa with Mallorca. For its premiere, on Sunday 28th July, a big announcement: the collaboration of Karotte, an institution in the German electronic music scene. His music has occupied sessions in the best clubs and together with his friend and producer Gregor Tresher he has composed tracks such as ‘Tronic’ and ‘Storytelling’ which have become anthems.





EVERY WEDNESDAY FROM 10PM TO 6AM

99 LOVE BALLOON is a nostalgic journey into disco, where a powerful energy rules the night. It was the 70s/80s and in the meantime, the German music scene was thriving with unforgettable hits and artists that have become timeless, such as Nena and the song that gives this party its name. And it features a live performance by Barbara Tucker, a true diva who lands at AMOK from the clubs of New York and Ibiza to offer a show in which she exudes energy, talent and spectacularity.

EVERY THURSDAY FROM 11PM TO 6AM

MENTIROSO for AMOK



Mentiroso wants to turn AMOK into a place of pilgrimage for lovers of good reggaeton and urban music. Christopher Zahouani (DJ Khriz) is the headliner of the first line-up of the season: a great boss of the Latin industry responsible for big names such as Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Bad Bunny or Anitta having stepped on the most important stages in London.

FORTNIGHTLY RESIDENCE



Yügen for AMOK



The big Yügen family will feed the AMOK audience twice a month with the best techno house of the moment by internationally and locally renowned DJs.



RESIDENCE. EVERY FRIDAY FROM 11PM TO 6AM



Danzú for AMOK



For his debut, Danzú's loyal fans will be able to enjoy a delicatessen proposal at AMOK, with CUARTERO as the main course. The DJ from Malaga is one of the most representative names on the current electronic music scene. This is demonstrated by the abundance of performances in the 5 continents, the numerous top hits on Beatport, the regular closings of Amnesia Ibiza, his residency at Hyte (Amnesia) or having won the award for DJ revelation in the Dj Awards. Most of his productions are characterised by a marked rhythm of ‘Grooves & Bass’ (bass and bass) mixed, as he defines it, with ‘seductive vocals’.

Carretera de S'Aranjassa, Km 10, 07199 Levante

Tel. 971-261020

Email: info@amokmallorca.com

Instagram