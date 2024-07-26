Never has the nickname ‘liquid gold’ been so justified, never have the prices for one of the most important components of the Mediterranean diet been so high. After all, Spain accounts for around 50 per cent of global olive oil production and, together with Greece, has the highest per capita consumption in the world at around 14 litres per year.

Olive oils are among the most valuable foodstuffs in the Mediterranean region, with the high-quality oils from Mallorca being particularly popular. The price of olive oil in Spain has almost tripled within four years. Olive oil is 200 per cent more expensive than it was in 2021, and Spanish politicians are now responding to this. Olive oil already had a reduced tax rate from ten to five per cent. This will now be completely abolished. In future, VAT will therefore be zero per cent.

This boosts sales, demand increases and the producer can sell his product at a higher price. An investment in an olive plantation is therefore worthwhile. The annual production is often sold out after just a few months. The Balearic Ministry of Agriculture also confirms that the oil sector has a bright future.

Earn money with your own olive plantation

Finca owners with unused land who want to invest in a lucrative olive plantation and produce their own olive oil can contact the company OLIVENPLANTAGE MALLORCA SL. The experts from Llucmajor offer an all-round service, from the planning, planting, care and cultivation of the plantation to the delivery of the harvest to the oil mill. The finca owner does not have to worry about anything until the oil is bottled, but can generate a good return.

Finca owners can earn very good money with an olive plantation from a free area of 5000 square metres. The first yields can be realised after two to three years. The warm, Mediterranean climate that prevails here is ideal for growing olives - the gnarled trees are also more resistant than other plantations.

As a rule, the investment costs are amortised after five to eight years, after which the trees can be cultivated profitably and cost effectively for up to 75 years and longer. In this way, a lasting value is created for future generations.

