Tradition, innovation and sustainability - this is what we focus on in our work in the glass workshop. The pieces we produce there are still made using the oldest techniques inherited from Italian glassmakers on the island of Murano.

We work with designers to keep our models up to date - and because we like to play with shapes and colours, innovate, always looking for something new and unusual. At Lafiore we also have our own creative studio where we design products and use other processing techniques such as fusing. In collaboration with designers and architects, glass and crystal objects are produced for decoration projects all over the world. At the same time, we continue to offer updated traditional products, such as non-drip oil jugs, glasses, plates, jars and lamps.

Sustainability is fundamental to our project: the raw material we use to make all our glassware is recycled glass. The glass that comes to us from the surplus glassworks in Mallorca is cut and melted in our workshop to make all kinds of items: lights, decorative elements, vases, jugs, carafes, etc. In addition, all our glass pieces are fully recyclable. In addition, in a few months’ time, we will be generating all the energy we use from solar panels, which we are currently installing.

We do not normally use plastic derivatives to package our products: we recycle local newsprint. This is the method that was used before bubble wrap or polystyrene derivatives existed, it is much more sustainable and just as effective.

Lafiore is also the boutique with the Mallorca Lifestyle philosophy that offers you the decorative objects you are looking for to make your favourite place at home something special. You will find products in original colours and shapes, unique pieces made by glass artists in a mixture of traditional hand-blown glass and the most modern and avant-garde design. In addition, the range in our shop also includes other high-quality and modern design objects made in Mallorca, such as fabrics (teles de llengües), ceramics, gourmet products, olive wood and everything you can imagine on an island surrounded by the Mediterranean. We also offer a selection of original furniture, especially tables, chairs and occasional furniture.

Lafiore is a group of creatives, designers and lovers of natural, handmade glass who offer their products and projects all over the world from Mallorca. Lafiore combines traditional glass and craftsmanship with a palette of colours and shapes that reflect today’s zeitgeist and the tastes of people who appreciate 100% recycled material transformed into new objects.

Lafiore is a brand from Mallorca, the island with the greatest creative potential in the Mediterranean. Lafiore develops projects with the aim of creating innovative design and fostering collaborations to promote a new, inclusive and sustainable way of life.

