Minkner, founder of Minkner & Bonitz, puts it in a nutshell: ‘If you need a complicated medical operation, you look for a surgeon with many years of experience in his speciality and the best reputation. Why would you want to go about your search for a dream property in Mallorca, i.e. your ‘property operation’, any differently and entrust yourself to one of the countless people and companies that are in the property business in Mallorca, have only recently discovered the property business for themselves and have no expertise and basic legal and tax knowledge?’

Lutz Minkner knows what he is talking about. He can look back on more than 50 years of professional experience as a lawyer, lecturer, author of specialist books and entrepreneur and has been working exclusively in the property market in Mallorca’s southwest (Palma to Puerto Andratx) for 31 years. His wife Edith Minkner has been with him from the very beginning, managing the sales.

Property agent Marvin Bonitz joined the company 14 years ago and has since become a co-partner. Minkner & Bonitz, also a founding member of the Abini estate agent association, expressly welcomes the regulation of the estate agent profession that came into force this year, by which only those who have completed an academic degree in economics or law or can prove that they have worked as an estate agent for many years, have no liabilities to the tax office or social security and have property damage liability insurance are entered in a state register. Edith Minkner adds: ‘Every property purchase represents a considerable investment. To ensure that your property dream doesn’t turn into a nightmare, you should look at and choose your advisors very carefully’.

Minkner & Bonitz has sold over 3,000 properties in its 31 years in Mallorca and enjoys an excellent reputation. If you are looking for a charming flat by the sea, an impressive penthouse, a villa on the golf course, a comfortable family villa, a prestigious designer villa or a traditional-style manor house in the southwest of the island, Minkner & Bonitz is the first port of call. And it remains so: Edith and Lutz Minkner brought property businessman Marvin Bonitz on board at an early stage. He is now co-managing the company with the founders and has assumed sole responsibility for sales. Marvin Bonitz: ‘I am proud to share responsibility for Minkner & Bonitz. I share Edith and Lutz Minkner’s value system and passion for property, bring innovation to the company and work to not only consolidate Minkner & Bonitz’s leading position, but also to expand it’.

What makes Minkner & Bonitz so special: Firstly, its activities are limited to the Mallorca Southwest market. This is where 60% of the property business with foreign interested parties takes place. Minkner & Bonitz has also marked out this zone with its three advisory centres: the head office in Santa Ponsa and the branches in Puerto Andratx and Palma/Son Vida. The employees know this region inside out. Indeed, Minkner & Bonitz has the most properties for sale in its portfolio. No wonder: after more than 30 years working in the southwest, trusting relationships have developed between owners, administrators, banks, notaries, lawyers, tax advisors and architects, making Minkner & Bonitz ‘the first port of call’ for this circle too when it comes to selling a property. And then there are the employees - 30 of them, all highly trained, multilingual and with a high level of property expertise. The team is good at listening - and is happy to do so in order to determine the customer’s profile. Thanks to their market knowledge and extensive portfolio, it is usually possible to find the right property for a specific customer very quickly. The sales staff accompany the interested parties during viewings and moderate the contract negotiations.

Once the dream property has been found, the in-house contract department comes into play. It draws up a preliminary contract - if necessary with the help of lawyers - and works with the parties to obtain the documents and evidence required for the notarised contract. And, of course, Minkner & Bonitz employees accompany the buyer to the notary appointment and the handover of the purchased property. Afterwards, the employees also take care of all the necessary official and administrative steps as a perfect after-sales service, such as registration and re-registration with the tax authorities, pension providers and insurers. Thanks to this reliable, trusting cooperation, many customers have become friends, and many also become ‘repeat offenders’ when looking for another property due to a change in living conditions.

Minkner & Bonitz remains in close contact with its clients even after the purchase. The M&B newsletter is published weekly and not only provides information about current developments on the property market. Of particular interest to readers are reports on new developments in the areas of law and taxes relating to Mallorca property, the economy, politics and culture. These areas are also covered in depth in the blog on www.minkner.com. Minkner & Bonitz’s in-house magazine ‘Mallorcas Traumimmobilien’ is published twice a year. Here, too, experts from all areas relating to Mallorca property have their say with current articles from their field of work. If you are looking for a new property, you can follow the latest offers on the internet in the ‘Homepages’ catalogue, which is published once a year, as well as on Facebook and YouTube. In addition, the company organises regular events, such as the large, traditional Whitsun festival, vernissages, golf tournaments and lecture evenings.

And finally, Minkner & Bonitz has also been heavily involved in the social sector since the beginning of its activities on Mallorca and looks after people who are on the dark side of life. The connection to the Palma Lions Club and its ‘Comida para Todos = Food for All’ project is particularly close and intensive. On the wealthy island of Mallorca, a fifth of the population live below the poverty line. The Lions collect food and hygiene products from supermarkets on a voluntary basis and distribute them to various charitable organisations, helping families, needy senior citizens, children and the homeless to receive a breakfast or a hot meal every day (www.lionsclubpalma.com).

All of this is what makes Minkner & Bonitz special. And that is why Minkner & Bonitz is the first port of call when it comes to finding a dream property in the southwest of Mallorca.

Address: Avda. Rei Jaime I, 109, Santa Ponsa

Email: info@minkner.com

Telephone: +34 971 695 255

