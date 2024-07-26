The Beso community is ready for a new season in Palmanova with the Beso Beach Club, located in the ZEL Hotel. Strategically located just 20 minutes from the airport and five minutes from dazzling Puerto Portals, this club is right on a magnificent beach with more than 1000 metres of white sand and crystal-clear water.

Beso Beach faithfully follows the course set by its community and caters to the wishes of its loyal customers. This group feeds on spontaneous encounters and surrenders to the sun and the Mediterranean every afternoon in summer, in a paradisiacal place where the days are unforgettable and the afternoons magical. The essence of Beso Beach lies in the bond between its employees, customers and friends. Following the success of Beso Beach Formentera, the brand has expanded its reach to Ibiza, Sitges, Tulum and Estepona. Beso Beach Mallorca offers an unrivalled culinary experience. Located right by the sea, local produce is carefully selected and dishes are prepared with care to preserve their authenticity.

With more than a decade of experience as a guarantee of gastronomic quality, the Basque-Mediterranean fusion cuisine is characterised by the freshness of the ingredients and attention to detail, with dishes such as the famous carabinero rice, txuletón de vaca vieja bilbaína, rabitas de bogavante (lobster tails) and delicious mussels.

The Beso Beach Mallorca restaurant has an area with tables where you can put your feet in the sand, a swimming pool, a mojito bar and a covered area. In addition, thanks to the Beso shop, guests can take home souvenirs from the Beso shop and acquire a special memento of the adventures and stories that will make this summer one of the best.

Beso Beach was founded in 2012 in Formentera as a family project under the management of Rafa Viar and Angie López, which quickly developed into a trendy beach bar. Beso Beach stands for a philosophy, a feeling that they always try to convey to their clientele. Everything revolves around the beach, sun and good humour.

The only Beso brand establishment in Mallorca is destined to become the epicentre of beach life and fun. Here, the best beach atmosphere is combined with concerts, live music, surprise performances and DJ sessions that create a special ‘tardeo’ (afternoon party) atmosphere every day. It also offers the opportunity to enjoy a delicious cocktail in peace and quiet while admiring the incredible view. True to the motto #nohayveranosinbeso (there is no summer without Beso).

Address: Carrer Duc Estremera 16, Calvià

Email: Mallorca@besobeach.com

Telephone: +34 971 349 900

