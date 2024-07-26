Cala d’Or has a new addition that everyone is talking about: the Kokoro Sushi restaurant.

The Japanese call Kokoro the most important organ of the circulatory system, the heart; but it is the heart in the sense of spirituality that the name of the Kokoro Sushi restaurant alludes to. The new Japanese speciality restaurant has recently opened and has quickly become a gastronomic reference in the east of Mallorca.

Kokoro Sushi is located directly on the beautiful marina in Cala d’Or. No matter whether you prefer sashimi, maki or nigiri, Kokoro Sushi offers you plenty of choice. Based on the principle of sharing, there are many delicacies to share: pure, unadulterated and of the highest quality. Kokoro offers excellent sushi, professionally prepared by sushimaster Quieros and sushiman Moral Garcia with authentic Japanese techniques. The freshest fish directly from local fishermen and specialised companies makes this sushi truly exceptional.

The large terrace, planted with palm and banana trees, is a cosy place to sit overlooking the moorings of the large yachts. The attentive service and the elegant but informal atmosphere, typical of yachting life, complete a truly enjoyable experience.

The menu offers culinary dishes made with Atlantic bluefin tuna, Norwegian wild salmon and local varieties of fish, always fresh and prepared with the special Japanese technique of fish maturation: Ikijime.

The marinating is called Kasuzuke, and Nambanzuke, Sogi-giri, Ito-Giri, Uso-Zukuir or Shimofuri are special cutting techniques, Aburi means flaming. All these culinary techniques, mastered only by true sushi chefs, give sashimi, nigiri and maki their authentic texture.

An explosion of colours and flavours awaits you in this beautiful and relaxing Japanese restaurant with a terrace overlooking the water that invites you to linger.

Reservations recommended. Open daily from 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Takeaway also available from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.





What types of sushi are there?

Fresh fish, vegetables, seaweed leaves and rice: these are the most important ingredients for sushi. So far, so simple - but what exactly is behind the descriptions on the menu?



l Maki: Rice, raw fish and vegetables are rolled up in a seaweed leaf (nori).

l Hoso-maki: For the thin roll, a nori sheet is cut in half and filled with just one or two ingredients.

l Futo-maki: The thick roll (whole nori sheet) contains several ingredients, but at least three (rice, fish, vegetables).

l Ura-maki: Also known as California rolls, here the seaweed leaf wraps the ingredients. The rice forms the outer shell and is often flavoured with sesame seeds or fish roe.

l Nigiri sushi: The sushi rice is formed into an elongated roll and topped with fish or an omelette.

l Sashimi: Only the raw, filleted fish is served in thin slices.



Address: Calle de Sa Fonteta, 11, Cala D’Or



Telephone: +34 971 288 260

