If you are on holiday and fall ill, you often don’t know who to turn to. The healthcare system in Spain is organised differently than in your home country. And even if you can order a coffee in Spanish, there are situations in which you simply feel safer in your native language, for example when visiting the doctor.

The FloydClinic in the east of the island offers high-quality medical care. A whole team of highly qualified doctors is available to patients at the practice in Cala Millor. The medical staff speak German and English, which facilitates communication and understanding. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure efficient and rapid medical care. This includes a variety of laboratory and diagnostic tests. The waiting areas and treatment rooms are bright and quiet, which creates a relaxing atmosphere and reduces the stress of a visit to the doctor.

Managing Director Dr Manuel Floyd founded the clinic five years ago, and since then the team of doctors has grown steadily. Today, specialists from twelve fields work together there - from cardiology, neurology and vascular surgery to dermatology, gynaecology, physiotherapy, psychology, aesthetic medicine and nutritional counselling.

Personalised advice

Floyd, himself a general practitioner with over 20 years of experience, takes an integrative approach from the outset, meaning that the patient is assessed as a whole. Based on their individual needs, he develops a tailored healthcare plan and then refers them to the appropriate specialist at their own centre, depending on their requirements. “We attach particular importance to genuine cooperation and the greatest possible communication between the specialist areas,” emphasises Anna-Lena Middeldorf, the clinic’s operations manager and nutritionist.

Take the management of people’s weight, for example. “It’s not just about putting together a diet plan, but rather finding out the causes of the excess weight in an interdisciplinary way,” explains Middeldorf. For instance, there could be an underlying hormonal problem. “In this case, the gynaecologist can offer hormone replacement therapy after an analysis. Or are there psychological problems that have led to incorrect eating behaviour? Then our psychologist is there for the patient.”

The doctors are of course also available for minor and major typical holiday emergencies such as earaches, diarrhoea or injuries.

For emergencies, the clinic is open Monday to Friday during normal business hours. For older people who have difficulty walking, the doctors also offer home and hotel visits.

Address: C/ Son Moro Vell 2, local 3, Cala Millor

Email: info@floydclinic.com

Telephone:

+34 871 53 73 74

+34 656 28 78 25

